Mid-Size SUV Sales Oct 2025 – Scorpio, XUV700, Harrier, XEV 9e, Safari, Alcazar, Hector

The segment stayed fiercely competitive, with Mahindra Scorpio and XUV700 together commanding nearly 70% market share

After taking a look at the sub 4 meter SUV sales and the 4.3m SUV sales, let us now take a look at the SUVs in 4.4m to 4.7m segment. The mid-size SUV segment continues to be one of the most competitive spaces in the Indian market, offering buyers a wide spread of choices across prices, sizes and powertrains. The festive season, combined with the revised GST structure, gave the segment a noticeable boost last month. SUVs in the 4.4m to 4.7m category collectively reported strong numbers, reflecting sustained customer demand.

Total sales in October 2025 stood at 39,435 units — a healthy 15.87% YoY growth compared to 34,033 units in October 2024. MoM performance was also positive, with sales rising 1.63% over 38,804 units recorded in September 2025.

Top Performers in Mid-Size SUV Segment – October 2025

Mahindra continued to dominate the segment with its two heavyweights. Scorpio/N led the charts with 17,880 units — up 14.05% YoY from 15,677 units. However, MoM sales dipped 2.68% from 18,372 units. Scorpio also ranked No. 3 among India’s top-selling SUVs last month, behind Nexon and Creta. Close behind was the XUV700, which recorded 10,139 units — a marginal 2.84% YoY drop compared to 10,435 units but a 3.84% MoM rise over 9,764 units.

Breaking Mahindra’s stronghold was the Tata Harrier/EV at No. 3 with 4,483 units. This marks an impressive 130.25% YoY jump from 1,947 units and a 7.22% MoM rise over 4,181 units in September. Another Mahindra product, the XEV 9e, maintained momentum with 2,708 units — up 3.40% MoM from 2,619 units.

The Tata Safari also continued to perform well, reporting 2,510 units — a 20.33% YoY increase and a strong 25.50% MoM rise. The Hyundai Alcazar slipped to 1,259 units, registering a 42.88% YoY decline from 2,204 units, though MoM numbers improved slightly by 2.03% over 1,234 units in September.

Mid-Size SUV Sales (October 2025)

Lower down the order, the MG Hector/Plus saw a steep fall to 225 units — down 81.62% YoY and 44.99% MoM. Jeep Compass declined 27.97% YoY to 170 units but improved 21.43% MoM. VW Tiguan reported 33 units, down 58.23% YoY, while Hyundai Tucson dropped sharply to 26 units — an 81.56% YoY decline and 69.41% MoM fall. Citroen C5 Aircross registered just 2 units, down 50% YoY, with no units sold last month.

