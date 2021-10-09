Mid Size SUV Sales Sep 2021 – Tata Harrier, Safari Beats MG Hector Twins

Combo of Harrier and Safari maintain their lead in this space with market share of more than 36%

Mid-size SUV sales have registered negative MoM growth of -7.75% in September. All except Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass have negative growth. A total of 11,813 units were sold in September, as compared to 12,805 units in August 2021.

Tata Harrier on top – Mid Size SUV Sales Sep 2021

In September, Harrier has taken the lead over MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar to become the top selling mid-size SUV. A total of 2,821 units were sold in the month. MoM growth is 2.84%, as compared to 2,743 units sold in August. In the previous month, Harrier was at number three position, trailing Alcazar (3,486 units) and Hector (3,276 units). Harrier market share in September is at 23.88%.

Hector is second in the list in September with sales of 2,722 units. MoM numbers are down by -16.91%. Hector September market share is at 23.04%, a drop of -2.54%, as compared to August. At number three is Alcazar with sales of 1,929 units. MoM growth is down by -44.38%. Market share is 16.33%, a drop of -10.75% in comparison to August.

Tata Safari takes fourth spot with sales of 1,500 units in September. MoM numbers are down by -14.87%, as compared to 1,762 units sold in August 2021. Market share is at 12.70%, a MoM reduction of -1.06%.

Recently launched Mahindra XUV700 is fifth with sales of 1,370 units in September. These are the units that were dispatched to dealers across India for display and test drive. XUV700 market share is at 11.60%. It is possible that XUV700 may move up the list in the coming months, when deliveries start. The SUV has received bookings of 50k units in just around 3 hours’ time. However, dispatches in coming months may be impacted due to global shortage of semiconductors.

Mahindra is among the carmakers that have been deeply impacted by global shortage of semiconductors. Other OEMs facing the issue include Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. XUV700 may face the same set of challenges as can be seen with Thar.

Bookings for Thar have crossed 75k in one year. However, due to supply side issues, dispatches have been pretty low. Thar average sales from November 2020 to August 2021 works out at roughly 2600 units per month. As things are unlikely to improve anytime soon, XUV700 sales may be impacted.

Next in the list are Jeep Compass (1,311 units) and XUV500 (160 units). Compass has registered positive MoM growth of 11.76%, as compared to 1,173 units sold in August 2021. Market share for Compass and XUV500 is 11.10% and 1.35%, respectively. XUV500 is likely to be discontinued, as XUV700 is offered in both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations.

Tata vs. MG

The combo of Harrier + Safari is comfortably ahead of Hector and Hector Plus. In September, Harrier + Safari sales were at 4,321 units. YoY growth is 146.21%, as compared to 1,755 units in September last year. Percentage share is at 61.35%. In comparison, Hector/Hector Plus combined sales are at 2,722 units in September. YoY growth is 12.95%, as compared to 2,410 units in September last year. Percentage share is at 38.65%.