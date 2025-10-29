Mid-Size SUV Sales September 2025 – Scorpio, XUV700, Harrier, Safari, Hector

Previously taxed between 45-50%, but now attracting a uniform 40% GST has related to an outstanding improvement in demand for SUVs in this segment

After reviewing our earlier reports on sub-4m and compact SUV sales, we now turn to the mid-size SUV segment. The Mahindra Scorpio and XUV700 remain dominant, while Tata Harrier and Safari have also improved their sales numbers.

This segment saw total sales of 38,804 units last month, marking a 21.91% YoY increase from 31,829 units in Sept 2024. Compared to August 2025’s 23,413 units, MoM sales jumped by 65.74%. The spike can be attributed both to changes in GST rates and to festive season incentives, which have boosted demand.

Mid-Size SUV Sales Sept 2025 – YoY vs MoM

Mahindra had two of its models in the top order. The Scorpio/N commanded a 47.35% share with 18,372 units sold last month, a growth of 27.25% YoY from 14,438 units. MoM demand was even more noteworthy with an 86.71% improvement over 9,840 unit sales of Aug 2025.

Also from the Mahindra stables was the XUV700 with 9,764 unit sales last month. It showed off a marginal 1.22% YoY growth while MoM sales nearly doubled from 4,956 units sold in Aug 2025. Following launch of the Thar facelift, Mahindra now plans launch of the updated Scorpio N and XUV700 sometime in 2026. Both these SUVs are currently undergoing test rounds.

Tata Harrier and its EV counterpart accounted for sales of 4,181 units. This was a 161.31% YoY growth while MoM sales were up 35.44%. There had been 1,600 units and 3,087 units sold in Sept 2024 and Aug 2025 respectively. In fourth position, and a relatively new entrant into the segment, was Mahindra XEV 9e. Sales stood at 2,619 units last month, marking a 13.23% growth from 2,313 units sold in Aug 2025.

In Sept 2025, Tata Safari sales reached 2,000 units. It was a 21.65% YoY growth form 1,644 units while MoM sales also ended on a positive note with a 34.32% growth from 1,489 unit sales of Aug 2025. Lower down the sales list, YoY sales have declined sharply. The Hyundai Alcazar suffered a 54.50% YoY de-growth to 1,234 units from 2,712 units. Its MoM performance saw a 3.96% improvement.

MG Hector sales also dipped 70.36% YoY while gaining a 7.92% MoM gain to 409 units. There was also the Jeep Compass (140 units) and Hyundai Tucson (85 units) both of which saw its YoY sales in the Red though sales shot up on a MoM basis. VW Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross marked 0 unit sales.

Mid-Size SUV Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024 Sales

Sales of mid-size SUVs saw a 2.73% growth in the Q3 2025 period to 91,177 units. This was a 2,423 unit volume increase from 88,754 units sold in the same period of the previous year. However, it was only the Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Harrier that added improved numbers while all other models (except XEV 9e) on this list have suffered a double digit sales decline.

Scorpio sales were at 41,959 units, a 3.70% YoY growth from 40,462 units of Q3 2024. The XUV700 saw its sales dip by 17.59% to 21,774 units. Tata Harrier / EV recorded outstanding growth with 9,484 units sold in the past quarter. This was a 72.97% growth from 5,483 units sold in the same period last year. There was also the Mahindra XEV 9e that added 7,394 units to the total sales tally.

Thereafter, sales declined for Tata Safari (4,731 units), Hyundai Alcazar (3,840 units) and MG Hector/Plus (1,367 units). Sales also fell for the Jeep Compass to 366 units while there were 226 units of the Hyundai Tucson and 36 units of VW Tiguan sold in the Q3 2025 period, each marking double digit decline.