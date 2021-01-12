Mid Sized Sedan Sales Dec 2020 – Honda City Beats Verna, Ciaz

Honda City and Toyota Yaris were the only two sedans in its segment to post YoY positive growth

It has been an encouraging end to an otherwise disheartening year especially where the auto industry was concerned. The PV industry as a whole has recorded growth 5 months in succession and the analysts cite factors such as lower interest rates and urgent need for personal mobility over public transport as reasons for this upsurge.

Total sales in this segment saw a YoY increase of 5.20 percent to 6,612 units, up from 6,285 units sold in Dec 19. MoM sales however, noted a de-growth of 19 percent as compared to 8,163 units sold in Nov 20.

Honda City Top Sales List

The Honda City sedan was at No.1 in terms of sales in the past month, beating rivals like Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. In December 20, the company dispatched 2,720 units of the City making it the bestselling vehicle in its segment. This was a 170.92 percent YoY increase as against 1,004 units sold in Dec 19.

In November 20, the company had sold 3,523 units translating to a MoM de-growth of 22.79 percent. Honda Cars India Limited introduced the new gen Honda City sedan earlier this year and it is sold alongside the older model. It is not revealed how many units of old gen City are sold and how many of new gen are sold. Surprisingly, old gen City is offered with a lower discount of up to Rs 25k while new gen City is offered with discounts of up to Rs 55k.

Next in line was Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Sales dipped both YoY and MoM. In the past month, the company sold 1,265 units of the Ciaz, down 29.17 percent as against 1,786 units sold in Dec 19. Nov 20 sales were also higher at 1,870 units relating to a MoM de-growth of 32.35 percent. Maruti Suzuki had discontinued the Ciaz diesel ahead of the BS6 norms coming into effect.

Hyundai Verna and Skoda Rapid Sales

Lower down the order at No. 3 was the Hyundai Verna, with de-growth reported in terms of YoY and MoM sales. There was a total of 1,036 units of the Verna sold in Dec 20, down 20 percent as against 1,295 units sold in Dec 19 while MoM sales dipped 30.33 percent with 1,487 units sold in Nov 20.

Skoda Rapid sales also dipped YoY by 25.31 percent to 1,015 units sold in Dec 20 as compared to 1,359 units sold in Dec 19. However, MoM sales increased 24.85 percent as only 813 units sold in Nov 20. There is a new Skoda sedan set for launch in 2021.

The current Skoda Rapid has been around for 10 years and is in need of a replacement. However, the upcoming sedan will not use the Rapid nameplate. It will be positioned on the MQB A0 (IN) platform and could be sold alongside the current Rapid specially since the Rapid has been seeing good demand.

Even as VW Vento sales dipped YoY by 26.23 percent to 346 units in Dec 20, MoM sales surged as much as 176.80 percent as the company had sold only 125 units in Nov 20. The 2021 VW Vento is planned for launch later this year. It will be positioned on the MQB A0 IN platform and will see increased dimensions as compared to the outgoing model, relating to increased cabin space.

In the compact sedan segment, the Toyota Yaris was at No. 6 with sales of 230 units in the past month, up 206.67 units as against 75 units sold in Dec 19. The Yaris noted a 33.33 percent MoM de-growth with 345 units sold in Nov 20.