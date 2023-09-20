Mid-spec Toyota Rumion G Variant Walkaround – The Most VFM?

When compared to base S trim, mid-spec Toyota Rumion G variant lacks both CNG+petrol powertrain and automatic gearbox options

Badge engineering exercise between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki has yielded its sixth installment in the form of Toyota Rumion. Basically, it is a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, but with Toyota badging, sold via their dealer network. Rumion brought a compact MPV to Toyota’s portfolio that sits below the Innova range. Is Rumion’s mid-spec G trim the most VFM?

Toyota Rumion Mid-spec G Variant

Rumion went on sale in India with three trim levels – S, G and V. Depending on the trim level, Toyota offers CNG and automatic gearbox options as well. Sticking with G trim, it lacks both CNG and automatic options and is on sale with just one powertrain combo – A naturally-aspirated 1.5L engine and 5-speed gearbox.

But what about features? Does it pack enough features and creature comforts? The Car Show Youtube channel has uploaded a detailed walkaround of Toyota Rumion G variant. In their video, we can see how feature-loaded Rumion G Neo Drive MT variant is, and what it brings to the table for Rs. 11.45 lakh (ex-sh).

Mid-spec G Neo Drive MT variant has most of the design attributes of top-spec V trim. At least on the outside. The front fascia sports a larger grill with glossy finish. This looks visually larger than Ertiga’s and feels in line with what Toyota does with Innova Crysta. Toyota logo replace Suzuki logo both on the outside and inside.

Headlights have the same halogen projector setup as Ertiga. This is the exact same setup on top-spec V trim as well. Chrome door handles, request sensors on door handles, turn indicators on ORVMs, rear defogger, rear washer and wiper, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with 195-section tyres are identical to top-spec V trim.

What does it lack as opposed to top-spec V trim?

However, G trim misses out on rear parking camera and only packs rear parking sensors. On the inside, misses become less evident too. We’re talking about a lack of cruise control and rear parking camera feed on infotainment screen. Speaking of, this is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

G trim packs electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, 4 speakers and two tweeters, push-button engine start, semi-digital instrument cluster with an MID, fully automatic climate control, rear AC control, cooled cup holders for front occupants, driver armrest and more. In terms of seating layout, G trim packs sliding 2nd row seats too.

Both 2nd and 3rd row seats recline and pack adjustable headrests as well. Boot area has a false floor for a flat loading bay when 3rd-row seats are folded. As per powertrains, Toyota Rumion G variant packs a sole 1.5L NA petrol engine that generates 102 bhp of peak power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque, similar to Ertiga.

In terms of safety, G trim packs ABS, EBD, traction control and 2 front airbags. Top-spec V trim brings 4 airbags. Other than that, G trim brings no-nonsense ownership experience to customers and costs considerably less than V MT variant.