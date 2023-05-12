Midsize Sedan Sales April 2023 – Verna, City, Slavia, Virtus, Ciaz

Even though Maruti Suzuki Ciaz takes bottom spot in midsize sedan sales April 2023 chart, it registers the highest MoM growth at 239%

With the launch of Hyundai Verna, it has tipped the scales in its favour and established supremacy over other sedans in its segment. Verna outdid the numbers generated by previous generation model sold in 2022 and March 2023 as well.

The 1.5L turbo petrol motor is what must have made a significant difference in this segment with a promised 0-100 sprint in 8.1 seconds. Along with that, a manual transmission variant with a high-performance engine is also likely a contributing factor. All in all, Verna has overthrown Honda City for the second consecutive month.

Midsize Sedan Sales April 2023

In the month of April 2023, new Hyundai Verna sold 4001 units and held around 40% of market share. In comparison, the aging previous-gen model clocked 781 units a year ago and 3,755 units a month before. YoY gain stood at a staggering 412.29% and MoM gain stood at 6.55%. Volume growth was 3,220 units YoY and 246 units MoM.

Honda City takes 2nd spot with 1920 units sold last month. With 4th gen City now discontinued, some assisting volume is now gone. As opposed to 2,300 units sold a year ago and 2,693 units sold a month before, City sales fell by 16.52% YoY and 28.70% MoM. Volume loss stood at 380 units YoY and 773 units MoM.

Skoda Slavia sales declined to 1,586 units in April 2023, as opposed to 2,431 units sold in the same month last year. This is a decline of almost 35%. MoM analysis cuts some slack for Slavia as there was an 0.76% growth. Sales growth MoM stood at 12 units and holds around 15% of market share.

Volkswagen Virtus is a platform partner of Skoda Slavia. Virtus’ premium product positioning and the associated price are what facilitates Slavia to inch ahead of Virtus in sales. Volkswagen sold 1,481 Virtus in India last month. As opposed to 1,792 units sold a month before, Virtus saw a 17.35% drop in numbers, while losing 311 units in volume.

Ciaz registered 76% YoY growth and 239% MoM growth

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was a segment leader once and is now reduced to the bottom of this segment. Rivals have grown in size, appeal and features list with at least two of its rivals offering ADAS tech, while Ciaz has a lot of catching up to do. That said, Ciaz outdid itself YoY by 76% by selling 1,017 units as opposed to 579 units sold in April 2022.

Considering MoM sales performance, Ciaz saw an astonishing 239% growth, which is the highest MoM growth in this list. To compete with the current crop of sedans, Ciaz has to grow in size, pack a ton of features and come equipped with better mechanicals like a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

In total, this segment saw 10,005 units sold in April 2023. As opposed to 6,091 units sold in 2022, YoY growth stood at 64.26% by gaining 3,914 units in volume, and with 10,114 units sold in March 2023, MoM decline was 1.08%, losing 109 units in volume.