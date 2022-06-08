Midsize SUV Sales May 2022 – XUV700, Harrier, Safari, Alcazar, Hector

Mahindra XUV700 maintained lead at the top – Beating combined sales of Harrier and Safari as well

Midsize SUVs have been more popular in 2022 than in 2021. This is evident in the sales charts as there is a massive 141.8% YoY growth in the segment over May 2021. There are various reasons for this and the most probable one is that people are financially recovering from the wreck, which was Covid-19 pandemic.

Mahindra seems to be on the forefront this year, owing to the massive success of XUV700. In May 2022, XUV700 registered sales of 5,069 units with a 34.5% market share in the segment, registering an MoM growth of 12.79% over 4,494 units sold in April 2022.

Midsize SUV Sales May 2022

This is followed by Tata’s Harrier and Safari. Harrier takes the second spot with 2,794 units sold in May 2022 over 1,360 units sold in May 2021 registering a YoY growth of 105% and a market share of 19.02%. Harrier also registered a 0.32% growth in May 2022 with 2,794 units over 2,785 units sold in April 2022.

Safari takes the third spot in the list with 2,242 units sold in May 2022 registering a 45.96% YoY growth over 1,536 units sold in may 2021 with around 15% market share. It also registered a healthy 8.2% growth MoM in May 2022 with 2,242 units over 2,071 units sold in April 2022. Together, Mahindra + Tata SUVs in this segment had a market share of over 68%, with 10,105 cars sold.

Coming to the 4th car on the list, we have the South-Korean Alcazar. It registered a 43.16% growth YoY with 1,947 units in May 2022 over 1,360 units in May 2021 and a market share of 13.25. But when it comes to MoM sales, it drops by 19.61% with 2,422 units sold in April 2022.

The Chinese MG Hector does score positive growth in both YoY and MoM. It registered a 32.6% YoY growth with 1,633 units sold in May 2022 over 1,231 units sold in May 2021 with a market share of 11.11%. It registered a 12.78% growth MoM in May 2022 over 1,448 units in April 2022 with a market share of 10.1%.

Compass has been a consistent seller in India. It registers a 95.37% growth YoY with 928 units sold in May 2022 over 475 units sold in May 2021. It also registers a 4.74% MoM growth in May 2022 over 886 units sold in April 2022 with 6.32% market share in May 2022.

Tiguan, C5 Aircross and Tucson

Coming to the bottom end of the spectrum, we have the Volkswagen Tiguan which recorded 58% dip in MoM sales in May 2022 with 54 units over 131 units sold in April 2022. French carmaker Citroen’s C5 Aircross registers 40% dip in YoY sales in May 2022 with 24 units over 40 units sold in May 2021. It also registered a 52.94% dip in MoM sales in May 2022 over 51 units sold in April 2022.

Lastly, it is the turn of Hyundai’s most expensive product in India, Tucson. Low sales of this SUV might be due to the upcoming generation of Tucson that is confirmed for India. It registered a 98.6% dip in YoY sales in May 2022 with just 1 unit sold over 74 units sold in May 2021. In terms of MoM sales, it sees a 97.87% dip in May 2022 over 47 units sold in April 2022.