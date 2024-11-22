Mild Hybrid Isuzu D-Max And MU-X Launch Price THB 5,95,000 (Rs 14.5L)

Across international markets, the mild-hybrid Isuzu D-Max and MU-X have been introduced first in Thailand

Along with fully electrified propulsion systems, hybrid powertrains are also helping to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. A recent addition is a mild-hybrid diesel option for Isuzu D-Max and MU-X. Similar powertrains are already in use with models produced by carmakers such as Toyota, Mazda and BMW.

Isuzu new mild-hybrid diesel powertrain

Equipped with the new mild-hybrid diesel powertrain, the Isuzu D-Max pickup and MU-X SUV now offer improved performance and fuel savings. These mild-hybrid variants will be available for sale in Thailand from 28th November. Internally codenamed as the RZ4F, the 2.2-litre turbodiesel mild-hybrid setup generates 163 PS and 400 Nm. It is mated to a new 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

According to Isuzu, the 2.2 Ddi MaxForce mild-hybrid powertrain ensures a quieter experience for users. The 48V mild-hybrid setup is equipped with a variable turbocharger and ensures improved combustion. At startup, the mild-hybrid diesel powertrain generates 56% more torque in comparison to the standard diesel variants.

Fuel efficiency has been improved by around 10%. The new 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission also plays a key role in improving performance and fuel efficiency. As of now, Isuzu has not provided any details about the battery pack capacity and the electric motor that are part of the 48V mild hybrid setup.

These specs are expected to be revealed in the coming days. To get a general idea, one can look at Toyota Hilux’s 48V mild hybrid setup. The 48V lithium-ion hybrid battery utilizes 13 cells with a capacity of 4.3 Ah. When fully charged, the mild-hybrid setup can supply an additional 16 PS and 65 Nm. Similar numbers are expected with the new diesel mild-hybrid setup introduced for Isuzu D-Max and MU-X.

Other engine options for D-Max and MU-X will continue to be available. Both these models were recently facelifted. Base variants are equipped with a 1.9-litre engine that delivers 150 PS. Most powerful engine option is the 3.0-litre unit that makes 190 PS.

Isuzu D-Max and MU-X diesel mild-hybrid – Pricing

In Thailand, the diesel mild-hybrid D-Max will be available at a starting price of THB 595,000 – 937,000 (Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 22.82 lakh). This price range is based on the trim and bodystyle. The Isuzu MU-X diesel mild-hybrid will be available at a starting price of THB 1,194,000 (Rs 29.08 lakh).

Isuzu D-Max and MU-X diesel mild-hybrid – India launch

Isuzu has not provided any details about the plans to introduce the D-Max and MU-X diesel mild-hybrid variants in other markets. But looking at rivals like the mild-hybrid Toyota Hilux and the plug-in hybrid Ford Ranger, it is likely that mild-hybrid D-Max and MU-X will be introduced in other international markets in the future. India could also receive these new mild-hybrid models.

It is to be noted that Isuzu is working on a multi-pronged strategy, focused on ICE, BEVs and FCEVs. The options available to customers will depend on the region. Isuzu is also working on the fully electric D-Max. It will be the brand’s first production EV, expected to be launched in 2025.