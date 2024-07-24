Mini Cooper S and Countryman Electric Launch Price Rs 44.9 L and Rs 54.9 L

German luxury car manufacturer makes three special launches in India today with the new 5 Series, Mini Cooper S and Countryman SE

BMW has introduced the new Mini Cooper S petrol and Countryman SE electric in India. Both these cars had been showcased earlier and bookings of the new Cooper S had also commenced from June 2024 at a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh. It also marks the first time the Countryman will be available in India in a fully electric format.

Mini Cooper S – Colour Options, Features

Mini Cooper S, in its classic 3-door design, is being offered in exciting colour options of Ocean Wave Green, Sunny Side Yellow, British Racing Green, Chilli Red II and Blazing Blue. While it continues to sport a similar design language, it does receive some updates with a revised front grille in a hexagonal design as against its current model which is seen with a circular front grille.

It also sports circular headlamps with LED DRLs, 18 inch alloy wheels and tail lamp with Union Jack signature lighting adding a fresh appeal to its exterior. Following a minimalistic approach where its interiors are concerned, the Cooper S receives a 9.4 inch infotainment display, head up display positioned ahead of the steering wheel, toggle switches for controls and ambient lighting.

The rear seats can be folded down in a 60:40 split so as to increase trunk space from 210 to 725 liters. The Cooper S also sees some updates in safety equipment which now includes a total of 6 airbags, electronic parking brake, dynamic stability control and Level 1 ADAS.

The Cooper S draws its power via a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine offering 201 hp power and 300 Nm torque mated to a dual clutch automatic transmission. This is an increase of 25hp and 20 Nm over its earlier counterpart. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h is also quicker in 6.6 seconds. This is 0.1 second faster than its older model. Mini Cooper S have any direct rivals in India but could offer some competition to the likes of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3.

Mini Countryman SE electric SUV

Mini Countryman SE electric on the other hand gets a completely revamped interior. It sports a 9.4 inch touchscreen infotainment system running in Mini Operating System 9 with an OLED display. It also gets new tan coloured upholstery, electrically adjustable driver seat with massage function, blue trim inserts on the dashboard, in-car camera, Digital Key Plus, Mini Connected technology and Level 2 ADAS with 12 cameras.

The new Countryman SE draws its power via a 66.4 kWh battery pack having a WLTP-claimed range of 462 km. The motor offers 201 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 8.6 seconds. The Countryman EV, which is being imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), will take on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, BMW iX1 and Volvo XC40 Recharge in its price range.