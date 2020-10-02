MINI Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launch Price Rs 45 Lakh

The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is the perfect combination of open-top driving experience and go-kart feeling

MINI India has introduced a special limited edition of the iconic Convertible in India. Called Sidewalk Edition, this MINI Convertible is limited to just fifteen units in the country and can be booked only via the MINI Online Shop. It will be brought to India via the CBU route and has been priced a little stiffly at Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

It is not the first time MINI has launched a limited edition. BMW-owned MINI has a legacy of building special limited edition models with distinct design elements and superior quality features. This new Convertible Sidewalk Edition has been based on the first special edition of this Convertible range which was launched in 2007.

Exterior Design

The open-air design is complementing the fine line between exterior and interior in order to provide a free-spirited enjoyable driving experience. The Convertible Sidewalk Edition has combined its iconic design with contemporary elements to create aesthetically compelling and pleasing contrasts. It gets signature MINI round headlamps with single projector LED headlights.

What adds exclusivity is the Deep Laguna Metallic shade, developed especially for this special model, on the exterior which gives it a refreshing look. The reflective geometric patterns design patterns embellished within stripes on the bonnet complements captivating exterior colour. The grille and wide air dam underneath the front bumper are honeycomb styled. The front grille also gets a red ‘S’ denoting it’s the Sidewalk Edition. A small air dam is also present above the MINI badging on the bonnet.

Sidewalk insignia is also present along the side turn indicators and door entry strips made of brushed aluminum. However, highlights remain the 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with Scissor spokes giving it a neat and simple look. The soft-top roof also gets geometric patterns and is electrically operated.

The hallmark of this Z-folding soft-top is that it can be configured in three ways- fully down, fully up, or halfway in-between to let the breeze in. Best part is that it can be fully retracted within 20 seconds even when the car is moving at a stuttering speed of 30 kmph.

Interior & Features

The interior gets a premium yet pleasant design thanks to Anthracite leather seats with braided piping in Dark Patrol and accents of yellow in stitching. The interior surface is illuminated and gets a decorative cockpit. The leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel also gets a discreet Sidewalk logo.

It comes with a long list of exciting features which includes brake energy recuperation, electromechanical power steering, auto start/stop function and shift point display. One can also opt for a MINI Excitement Package which comprises funky features such as LED interior and ambient lighting with added projection of the MINI logo on the driver’s side when the door gets opened. Safety equipment consists of Front and Passenger Airbags, Dynamic Stability Control, Brake Assist, ABS, Cornering Brake Control and much more.

Performance

The Convertible Sidewalk draws its power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine which pumps out a healthy 192 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. This powertrain is mated to a 7-speed Steptronic Sport DCT automatic gearbox with the convenience of paddle shifters. The engine-gearbox combo lends a strong performance which helps the car breach the 100 kmph mark in just 7.1 seconds. Top speed has been capped at 230 kmph.