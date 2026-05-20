Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Launch Price Rs 58.9 Lakh – Only 30 Units

After launching the Mini Convertible in the country, Mini India has introduced a special and limited edition version of Cooper S. Called Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition, it is, like the name suggests, inspired by Mini GP, which is the most powerful production Mini and is stripped-down and track-focussed.

What makes this special edition even more special is the fact that Mini India is only offering 30 units of Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition to Indian car enthusiasts. Each of them are numbered, which collectors and enthusiasts dig. Let’s take a closer look.

Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition

Launched at a price of Rs 58.9 lakh (Ex-sh), Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is only offered at a volume of 30 units for the Indian enthusiasts and collectors. It gets exclusive elements to set itself apart from the variant it is based on. Bookings were already open for a token price of Rs 1.5 lakh ahead of a formal launch.

Cooper S GP Inspired Edition gets a sole Legend Grey paint scheme, which is perfectly contrasted by Chilli Red accents. These Chilli Red accents can be seen on its ORVM caps and roof. There are red JCW branded winglets on both corners of each bumper. Front also gets a JCW branded grille along with a red tow strap.

There’s an exclusive red and grey stripe on the bonnet and similar stripes can be seen on the sides, but gets additional GP Inspired badging on its doors. These swanky 18-inch JCW alloy wheels with red centre caps are distinctive too. Winglets with red accents can be seen at the sides too.

There’s also a ‘1 of 30’ branding on both sides of its C pillars, highlighting its exclusivity. At the rear, GP Inspired Edition gets a massive JCW-spec rear roof spoiler. LEDs in the front and rear get three modes which bring unique welcome and goodbye animations.

What does it get?

On the inside, Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is mostly stock, but is trickled with some extra bits from JCW Pack trim to highlight its exclusivity Dashboard is primarily black and is contrasted by red highlights. JCW-spec steering and JCW sport seats, GP Inspired branding on door sills and ‘1 of 30’ branding on floor mats are notable elements.

Equipment is almost similar and GP Inspired Edition gets Level-1 ADAS, 9.4-inch infotainment screen, Harman Kardon audio system, HUD and other features. The same 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine as Cooper S powers the GP Inspired Edition too and this engine is rated at 204 bhp and 300 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DCT which can sprint to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds.





