Mini Countryman JCW Launch Price Rs 64.9 L – 300bhp, 5.4s 0-100

Last year, we saw the launch of Mini Countryman Electric in Delhi. Until now, Mini India sold Countryman in an all-electric avatar only, which changes now. The company just launched the Countryman JCW in India via the CBU route at a starting price of Rs 64.9 lakh (Ex-sh), which brings a 300 bhp 2.0L Petrol beating heart to Countryman nameplate.

Mini Countryman JCW Launch

The just launched Mini Countryman JCW aims to be a potent blend of Mini’s iconic compact styling and the high-octane engineering of John Cooper Works (JCW), the high performance division of Mini. Countryman JCW has been priced from Rs 64.9 lakh (Ex-sh) and will be sold alongside Countryman Electric launched last year.

With Countryman JCW, Mini aims to offer the go kart like handling dynamics with a high-riding stance of an SUV. Mini Countryman JCW is offered with 3 colour options – Legend Grey, British Racing Green and Midnight Black. Bookings were live last month and deliveries are expected to start soon.

Since this is a JCW version, we have to start with what is beating under its bonnet. We can see a 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine, delivering an impressive 300 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a quick shifting 7-speed DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission) and Mini’s ALL4 all-wheel drive system.

Performance metrics of Mini Countryman JCW include a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds and can touch 250 km/h top speed. This vigour ensures Countryman JCW delivers the famed go kart feel synonymous with Mini brand, but in a larger, high-riding crossover SUV package. Safety proposition is quite sorted too, with the inclusion of Level-2 ADAS.

Exclusive design elements

There are a lot of JCW-specific styling cues on Mini Countryman JCW. These include a sportier body kit, a blacked-out grille featuring the signature chequered-flag motif, performance-focused 19-inch JCW rims and brake callipers painted in a bold Red shade. The dual-tone contrast element flows downwards into the C Pillars, ORVMs and vertical elements in front bumper.

Large grille, aggressive LED DRL signature, JCW badges on C Pillars, Union Jack LED tail light signature, quad tip exhaust setup, a neat spoiler and more. Interiors of Mini Countryman JCW features an all-Black theme with contrasting Red accents along with JCW specific sport seats. The high-quality cabin and circular infotainment screen are carried over too.

A few logical rivals for Mini Countryman JCW include Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 or the BMW X1 M35i. Countryman JCW’s appeal extends to its unmistakable and desirable Mini design language and character, something which is a major draw for this niche vehicle.





























