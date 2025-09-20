Mini Countryman JCW Pre-Bookings Open Soon – Launch 14th Oct

BMW Group India has been expanding their Mini portfolio in the country. The latest addition to Mini India’s portfolio is Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4. The company will launch Mini Countryman JCW All4 in India on October 14th and pre-bookings for the same will commence on September 22nd. Let’s take a closer look.

Mini Countryman JCW Pre-Bookings

SUV of Mini, the Countryman, will soon be launched with a new high-performance JCW (John Cooper Works) version with ALL4 AWD setup. The launch is slated for October 14th and is aimed to offer an exhilarating driving experience to prospective buyers. Ahead of that, Mini India will commence pre-bookings of this SUV on September 22nd at 12 PM.

Right now, Mini India’s portfolio consists of Cooper S (ICE) hatchback and Countryman E SUV (Electric). Now, the company is paving way to launch Countryman JCW ALL4 (ICE SUV) in India. John Cooper Works tag is reserved only for high performance versions of Mini vehicles, promising enhanced thrill and joy of driving.

Mini Countryman JCW ALL4 will be powered by a 2.0L TwinPower Turbo Petrol engine that is tuned to deliver up to 300 bhp of peak power and oodles of torque on demand. The 7-speed DCT gearbox ensures quick and seamless shifts, propelling this high performance SUV from 0-100 km/h in under 5.5 seconds.

ALL4 AWD system will offer optimum traction at all times ensuring maximum performance on twisty roads and a robust off-roading experience if needed. Further cementing Mini’s famed ‘go kart’ feel are Sport Mode on transmission, aerodynamic JCW wheels, JCW sport brakes and sporty suspension setup.

Pre-Bookings from 22nd September

Mini Countryman JCW ALL4 pre-bookings start from 22nd September and prospective customers can contact their nearest Mini dealerships. Currently, Mini India has 11 dealerships across the country – Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Pre-bookings can be made offline via Mini authorised dealerships or from the company’s official website. Launch of Countryman JCW ALL4 is slated to happen on 14th October in India.