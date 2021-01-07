MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition India Launch Price Rs 41.70 Lakhs

MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition pays tribute to MINI’s racing heritage going back to the Mini Cooper S at the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally

Half a century on and a car has been built in honour of the reminiscent Morris Mini Cooper S Mk1 triumph at 1964’s Monte Carlo Rally. A 2021 Mini Hopkirk Edition has been launched in India. It is is based on the Cooper S hardtop, 2 door model that comes in with a distinctive exterior paint scheme and the No.37 marked on its doors along with a ‘Paddy Hopkirk Monte Carlo’ inscription and a white stripe on its hood.

It may be recalled that Partick ‘Paddy’ Hopkirk was a Northern Irish racing driver in 1964 who was victorious behind the wheel of a No.37 Cooper S. This new model is in his honour and Paddy himself had taken delivery of a special MINI Paddy Hopkirk Limited Edition.

2021 Mini Hopkirk Edition

2021 Mini Hopkirk Edition is limited to just 15 units in India. It is being brought in as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) and sports colours of Chili Red with an Aspen White Roof with a white stripe across its hood as was seen in its racing model.

Other exterior features include black mirror caps, 16 inch alloy wheels and distinctive No. 37 sticker in white on either sides and No.37 badging on side scuttles and key cap. Paddy Hopkirk signature is seen on its illuminated door sills and on C Pillars and cockpit facia. The while bonnet stripe also sports the Paddy Hopkirk signature while the 33EJB badging on its number plate sets it apart.

Panoramic sunroof, rear view camera and special John Cooper Works interiors with a leather finished steering wheel are also among its features. It gets safety equipment that includes airbags for both driver and front passenger, 3 point seat belt, brake assist, dynamic stability control, crash sensor, cornering brake control and run flat indicator along with ABS.

2021 Mini Hopkirk Engine Specs

MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition gets its power via a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology. It makes 192 hp power and 280 Nm torque and allows for acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds to a top speed of 235 km/h.

The engine gets mated to a 7 speed Steptronic Sport unit with double clutch and paddle shifters. The car is offered with driving modes of Standard, Sport and Green Mode offering better fuel efficiency.

The Mini 3 door hatchback is only limited to 15 units. It can be booked via the company’s online store shop.mini.in and is priced at Rs.41,70,000 – ex showroom.