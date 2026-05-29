Mitsubishi Pajero Is Officially Coming Back – 13 New Cars By 2031

Mitsubishi may have closed their car division for the Indian market, this Japanese carmaker is still sought after in the pre-owned market. Especially for its Pajero SUV, which is renowned for its Dakar rally pedigree, dominating looks, old-school vibes and sound mechanical components.

Pajero and Montero names are now being officially revived, as confirmed by the company. “The Pajero / Montero is ready to write its next chapter” caption can be seen on the company’s social media handles. The company has also revealed a roadmap for the Pajero brand, positioning it as a lineup of vehicles, rather than a single model. Think, Land Cruiser from Toyota.

Mitsubishi Pajero and Montero

The company that re-used Eclipse nameplate from an iconic sportscar for a new electrified compact crossover SUV, Mitsubishi, has just confirmed that they will revive the Pajero and Montero nameplates. There’s good news in this development as Pajero and Montero nameplates will continue to be rugged ladder-frame SUVs with off-road prowess.

Mitsubishi last used Pajero name in 2021 and will now revive it as a brand which will spawn multiple models. The company’s recently revealed roadmap confirms at-least two Pajero SUVs in the works. First of which is set to debut this coming fall and it will be a ladder-frame SUV with platform and components shared with Triton pickup truck.

To set it apart from Triton pickup truck, Mitsubishi is likely to give Pajero SUV a completely unique design. From the teaser, we can see Pajero’s LED DRL signature which is of a connected type, split in the middle to accommodate the Mitsubishi logo. LED signature drops down at either ends and this is where LED headlights are likely to be positioned.

In the company’s roadmap, we can see the overall boxy silhouette, which suggests it will have traditional SUV proportions and it will be big in size. On the inside, Mitsubishi is expected to offer Pajero a unique dashboard and trims to set it apart from Triton pickup truck. Even the suspension and other mechanicals are expected to be dedicated to Pajero.

13 New Models Between FY26 – FY31

In markets like Europe and North America, Mitsubishi might use the name Montero, instead of Pajero. Depending on the market, Mitsubishi is likely to equip this upcoming ladder-frame SUV with either Petrol, Petrol-Electric Hybrids or Diesel engines.

Mitsubishi’s roadmap reveal that the company is working on 13 new model launches between FY26 and FY31. Pajero series is a part of this 13 model lineup and there are market-specific products planned as well. Kei wagon, Kei BEV, pickup truck and two BEV SUVs, along with a new version of Xpander and a host of off-road focussed products including a pickup truck, two large SUVs, New Pajero (Montero), compact SUV, Small SUV and even a minivan.