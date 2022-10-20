Mitsubishi XFC Concept SUV Debuts – To Rival Creta, Seltos

Production version of Mitsubishi XFC Concept will be based on a localised product for Vietnam and ASEAN countries like Xpander MPV

We all know Mitsubishi for its rather unimpressive stint in India. The Japanese company had launched enthusiastic products and was poorly received. A combination of factors led to very uninspiring sales for the company. In its defence, Mitsubishi had some compelling products launched in India.

We got Celia, Evolution, Lancer, Pajero, Outlander and Pajero Sport. That being said, we hardly see them around us. Even though Mitsubishi has not revealed any plans to launch a car in the Indian market in the near vicinity, we are hopeful.

Now, Mitsubishi XFC Concept is unveiled which looks like it has enough sauce to rival compact SUV staunches like Creta, Seltos and new entrants like Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser HyRyder. Just how much sauce does it pack? Let’s take a look.

Mitsubishi XFC Concept Unveiled

Touted as a future Creta rival, Mitsubishi has set its eyes on the prize with its XFC concept. Mitsubishi family DNA is evident and is found on its grille design and other places. Modernity has not taken the back seat with XFC concept’s design.

To compete with current crop of compact SUVs and to appeal to target audience, Mitsubishi has incorporated a new design philosophy called “Robust & Ingenious”. Since Mitsubishi is a part of Renault-Nissan alliance, it is highly likely that there will be parts shared with them.

On the inside, XFC Concept gets lighter shade interiors with a neatly designed dashboard layout. It gets a dual-horizontal screen setup. One for instrumentation and the other for infotainment system. At extreme ends of this dashboard, we have two small screens that will display feed from rear-view cameras.

Production-spec version of XFC Concept is slated to launch in Vietnam first and then slowly branch out to other ASEAN countries. Creta is gaining popularity in these markets and Mitsubishi is keen to grab some of that sweet pie. Production version of XFC will be based on a localised product for Vietnam and ASEAN countries like Xpander MPV.

Launch & Rivals

Even though Mitsubishi has disappeared from Indian automotive industry, Renault & Nissan are still active. In fact, Nissan is ramping up its SUV portfolio in India with the launch of X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke. This move is likely to spawn Renault’s counterparts of the same vehicles too.

If the production-spec version of Mitsubishi XFC Concept retains its concept’s charm, it will no doubt be a worthy rival to Creta. If the company wants to make a comeback in India, there wouldn’t be a better product to do it with. If launched in India, Mitsubishi XFC Concept production-spec model will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder.