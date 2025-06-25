Modified Royal Enfield Meteor 350 With Gold Colour Highlights

Royal Enfield motorcycles are quite popular in the custom bike universe as these retro classic cruisers act as perfect vanilla donor bikes. Custom bike builders then drizzle their artistic taste on them and carve out sensational looking builds that are befitting to customer needs and preferences.

Neev Motorcycles is a renowned custom bike builder in the country and is known to have made quite a few masterpieces based on Royal Enfield donor bikes. Their recent creation is based on a Meteor 350 and has emerged as an absolute cake in this Red, Black and Gold shades along with a host of custom components. Let’s take a closer look.

Modified Royal Enfield Meteor 35

Considered as the spiritual successor of Thunderbird 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is an important product in the company’s portfolio. It is a cruiser apt for long distances and supports the riders to embark on their journeys in comfort. Neev Motorcycles have carved out a custom build based on this machine.

There are many changes on this bike. For starters, we can see a dark Red shade on this bike that sort of looks like an expensive wine. This is perfectly complemented by the overall Blacked-out finishes all across this build. For contrast, there is a lovely Gold shade in a glossy finish that is just icing on the cake.

Fuel tank looks the same, but is finished in a Gold custom logo along with Gold pinstriping. Bike’s mainframe, subframe and engine compartment look identical to stock motorcycle. Custom elements include a custom belly pan, chopped front and rear fenders, muscular front fork covers, new handlebar and a custom fly screen.

Custom elements

This bike gets a single-seat setup. We can see a circular instrument cluster and Tripper screen beside each other, flanking this fly screen. Circular LED headlight is an aftermarket unit and so are its alloy wheels. These wheels are wrapped with high-profile tubeless type tyres with block pattern treads.

Powering this modified Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is likely to be the same 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC 2V/cyl engine that is capable of generating close to 20 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

1 of 5

Also read – Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 modified into a race bike

Source