Modified Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 ADV By Kijima Adds Functionality

Priced at Rs 2.15 lakh (Ex-sh), the main rival to Gixxer-based Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 in the Indian market is KTM 250 Adventure

Bearing the tag for one of India’s most underrated platforms, Suzuki’s 250cc lineup is among the slowest sellers in India. The latest addition to this platform was an adventure tourer style motorcycle, V-Strom SX 250. A modified version of this bike by Kijima showcases added functionality and potential when kitted out.

Modified Suzuki V-Strom SX 250

Renowned motorcycle parts and accessories manufacturer, Kijima, showcased a custom build based on a Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 at 2024 Tokyo Motorcycle Show. This demo vehicle showcased at the show, incorporated many new custom parts and accessories that aids touring and off-roading.

As it is not a very popular product, let’s take a glance at what a Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is. Based on Suzuki’s vastly potent and underrated 250 platform, V-Strom SX 250 is an adventure tourer style motorcycle with a larger 19-inch alloy wheel at the front, taller seating, higher ground clearance, ADV styling and associated ergonomics.

Kijima is further enhancing the bike’s appeal with thoughtful and functional accessories. These add-ons further build on bike’s core ethos that primarily revolves around city rides, less technical trails and long rides. There are multiple add-ons to this modified Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 by Kijima to enhance the bike’s adventure look.

Main add-ons that Kijima has gone for to radically change the bike’s looks are a top box mounted on rear luggage rack, dual K3 tactical side saddle bags, a taller smoked windscreen and a beefier-looking engine side guard that is one-piece and adds to bike’s overall adventure appeal.

However, there are many other changes that Kijima has added. These are subtle, but significantly complement the bike’s overall design and appearance. A pair of cube-style LED auxiliary lights and sleeker LED turn indicators replace the ugly halogen units on stock bikes and we also have Tech 11 ORVMs that are made of die-cast aluminium and carbon fibre.

Better-looking motorcycle than stock

With these add-ons, Kijima has amplified the aura of Suzuki V-Strom SX250. This motorcycle shares the same platform Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 including its engine. That said, V-Strom SX has an extended wheelbase of 1,440mm, up by 100mm, for better stability as opposed to its naked counterpart.

V-Strom SX gets a unique handlebar and front-set foot-peg positioning for a more upright riding stance. The same 249cc single-cyl oil-cooled engine also powers V-Strom SX 250 and generates 26 hp and 22 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Acceleration claims are 9.6 seconds for 0-100 km/h and a top speed of 150 km/h.

It gets RSU telescopic front forks, mono-shock rear, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped with 100/90-19 and 140/70-17 tyres respectively, digital cluster with Bluetooth and navigation. Ground clearance is 205mm and kerb weight is a respectable 167 kg.

