Modified TVS Apache Vortex 310 By Smoked Garage Looks Dope

With Supermoto-inspired TVS Apache Vortex 310 custom build, Smoked Garage has turned the dopeness dial all the way to the max!

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturers, TVS Motor, has a very diversified portfolio. In the motorcycle segment, TVS has Apache RTR 310 and Apache RR 310 as its flagship offerings. These motorcycles come with refined and performant powertrains along with comprehensive rider electronic aids.

So, there couldn’t be anything more raunchy or sensational than these motorcycles from TVS, right? Renowned bike modification house, Smoked Garage, thinks otherwise and has come up with their version of this motorcycle. TVS Motor showcased the same on social media platforms, calling it Apache Vortex 310 by Smoked Garage.

TVS Apache Vortex 310

Smoked Garage is a renowned motorcycle modifier based out of Bali, Indonesia. Known for their Cyberpunk and Steampunk theme modifications, Smoked Garage turns the dope factor dial all the way to the max on motorcycles they work on.

Sticking with the new Apache Vortex 310 build by Smoked Garage, we can see a futuristic and minimalistic supermoto-inspired design. Overall appeal is very edgy and the attention to detail on this machine is laudable. It features a stripped-down appeal, shedding all of the bodywork that came from the factory.

Important highlights of this build include a custom angular racing fuel tank, a custom subframe with a minimalist LED tail light setup, maximum induction airbox, a high-grip performance seat integrated with air ventilation and anti-drag wheel covers at the front and back. The main highlight, however, has to be its sleek and perplexing dual exhaust setup.

This exhaust setup has Orange highlights. Similar Orange highlights can be seen on its brake callipers, handlebar grips and on its minimal flat-tracker-like headlights. There’s an underbelly cowl with TVS Racing leaping horse logo also finished in Orange. Front USD telescopic forks get a muscular cover, finished in Black. Overall, Smoked Garage has played with White, Black and Orange colours very well.

Same Powertrain

Under its trellis frame, we can still see the reverse-inclined 310cc DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled motor that is capable of generating up to 37.48 bhp of peak power and 29 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, bi-directional quick shifter and the motorcycle gets a plethora of electronic rider aids.

Just last year, Smoked Garage also worked on TVS Ronin Musashi build, which TVS Motor showcased at 2023 MotoSoul. Musashi was showcased alongside Ronin Agonda by Germany-based JvB Moto, Ronin Wakizashi by homegrown Rajputana Customs and lastly, Ronin SCR by TVS’ in-house Design Team.