Montra Electric, the clean mobility brand of the Murugappa Group’s TI Clean Mobility, has launched its new Rhino 5538 EV 4×2 TT, further expanding its heavy-duty electric truck portfolio. Alongside the truck, the company also unveiled a battery swapping solution and inaugurated India’s first all-women monitored Automated Battery Plant at its Manesar facility in Haryana.

Heavy-Duty EV with Battery Swap Advantage

The Rhino 5538 EV 4×2 TT is a 55-tonne gross combination weight (GCW) electric truck, designed for long-haul freight applications. It is powered by a 282 kWh LFP battery, producing 380 HP and 2000 Nm torque, with an estimated range of 198 km under standard test conditions. The truck is equipped with a 6-speed AMT transmission and a robust chassis frame, ensuring compatibility with multiple trailer types for versatile use.

A key highlight of the launch is the introduction of battery swapping technology for the Rhino range. The system enables a full swap in less than 6 minutes, compared to over an hour with conventional fast charging. The facility, designed with a 7+1 configuration and advanced automation, can handle up to 160 swaps per day at peak capacity. The controlled charging environment also extends battery life, while a drive-through design allows trucks with trailers to move in and out seamlessly, similar to a toll plaza.

The fixed-battery variant of the Rhino 5538 EV 4×2 TT has been priced at Rs 1.15 crore (ex-factory). Customers will also benefit from Montra Electric’s 10-year/9 lakh km annual maintenance contract (AMC), which guarantees 95% uptime.

Inauguration of Automated Battery Plant

At the same event, Montra Electric inaugurated India’s first all-women monitored Automated Battery Plant, along with a new conveyor line integrated with Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs). These upgrades aim to enhance production efficiency, reduce manual intervention, and localize advanced EV manufacturing capabilities in India.

Mr. Arun Murugappan, Chairman, Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd.) said, “At Montra Electric, we are building products and services that directly address the biggest hurdles in commercial EV adoption. With innovations like battery swapping for heavy-duty trucks and purpose-built platforms across segments, we are making clean mobility seamless, reliable, and economically viable for fleet operators. This approach strengthens our vision of building a full-spectrum sustainable mobility ecosystem. Each step we take is designed to accelerate India’s shift towards cleaner logistics, ensuring that sustainable mobility becomes the norm rather than the exception.”

Expanding the Rhino Portfolio

The launch marks a further step in Montra Electric’s effort to establish itself as a key player in the electric medium and heavy commercial vehicle (eM&HCV) segment. The new 4×2 TT builds on the success of the Rhino 6×4 TT, India’s first heavy-duty EV truck, which has already clocked over 1.2 crore km since its debut. According to the company, these developments will help accelerate adoption of clean mobility solutions for freight transport, a sector that has traditionally relied on internal combustion engines.

Mr. Jalaj Gupta, Managing Director, Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility), said: “It is a milestone in Montra Electric’s journey of putting India firmly on the global map of sustainable mobility with the introduction of battery swapping technology. Launch of the Rhino 5538 EV 4×2 TT, in one of the largest industry segments, demonstrates our commitment to innovation, localization, and sustainability. All the new additions to our manufacturing facility, automated battery plant, battery swap technology and the conveyor line integrated with Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), will collectively unlock greater efficiency, reliability, and localization. These advancements position India to take significant strides in driving innovative, technology-led, clean freight solutions. With the government’s thrust through initiatives like the PM E-DRIVE scheme, the adoption of e-trucks is set to accelerate rapidly.”