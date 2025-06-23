Motorcycle Sales 350cc to 450cc May 2025 – Royal Enfield, Triumph, Honda, Hero, Harley, KTM, Bajaj, Aprilia, Kawa

Motorcycle sales in the 350cc to 450cc segment continue to show strong momentum, recording a year-on-year growth of 17.67% in May 2025. Total sales stood at 83,475 units, up from 70,939 units in May 2024. Growth was driven largely by Royal Enfield, which continues to dominate this segment with multiple offerings across various price points and styles.

Royal Enfield Maintains Segment Leadership

RE Classic 350 led the segment yet again, with 28,628 units sold, up by 20.39% from 23,779 units in May last year. Bullet 350 showed an even stronger surge, with sales jumping 85.16% to 17,279 units. Hunter 350 also saw a moderate rise of 5.89%, registering 15,972 units. In contrast, Meteor 350 witnessed a decline of 6.01%, with sales down to 7,697 units from 8,189.

Triumph 400 range, which is jointly developed with Bajaj, clocked 3,030 units, registering a growth of 43.13% from 2,117 units in May 2024. Honda CB350 also posted a strong performance with 2,410 units sold, up by 83.97%. However, Jawa, Yezdi and BSA (retail combined) saw a 21.59% decline with sales down to 1,965 units.

Among Royal Enfield’s other offerings, Himalayan dropped significantly by 55.07%, selling 1,489 units. Honda’s H’ness 350 too saw a dip of 34.91% with 1,281 units sold. On the upside, KTM’s 390 series reported 1,039 units, up by 58.63% YoY. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, appeared in the sales chart with 1,035 units. Bajaj’s new Pulsar NS400Z registered sales of 499 units, a massive jump from just 32 units last year, translating to a whopping 1459.38% growth.

KTM 390 and Dominar See Contrasting Trends

Harley-Davidson X440, on the other hand, reported a sharp decline of 53% with 478 units sold in May 2025, compared to 1,017 units a year ago. Bajaj Dominar 400 also slipped slightly to 417 units, down by 12.58%. Aprilia RS 457 clocked 127 units, down by 32.45%, while the recently launched Tuono 457 added 76 units.

Kawasaki’s offerings like the Ninja 400, Eliminator, and KLX 450R managed a flat 38 units, unchanged from last year. Husqvarna 401 saw a sharp fall from 142 units to just 10. Hero Mavrick 440, which had a decent start earlier this year, plummeted drastically to just 5 units, from 791 units in May 2024 — a massive 99.37% drop.

While Royal Enfield continues to dominate with an iron grip, competition is heating up with newer entrants and refreshed offerings. However, it’s clear that brand value, dealer network, and riding community support continue to play a crucial role in this high-growth mid-capacity segment.