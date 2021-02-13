Top 10 Motorcycles 150cc To 200cc Dec 2020 – Pulsar, Apache, FZ, Unicorn, R15, Hornet, KTM

Motorcycle (150-200cc) sales continued their good run in December 2020, registering YoY growth of 29.50%

A total of 1,03,661 units were sold, as compared to 80,048 units in the corresponding period in 2019. With the exception of a few, most manufacturers have registered positive YoY growth in December 2020.

However, things are quite the opposite in terms of MoM sales growth. All manufacturers have negative MoM growth in December 2020, with overall de-growth at -32.15%. As compared to December, sales were much higher in November 2020 at 1,52,778 units.

Pulsar leads, but sales decline

Bajaj Pulsar continues to maintain its lead in 150-200cc motorcycle segment. However, YoY sales are down by -11.76%. While December 2020 sales were 28,237 units, the numbers for December 2019 were higher at 32,001 units. Pulsar market share is 27.24% in December 2020. MoM sales are down by -31.53%, as compared to 41,241 units sold in November 2020.

At number two is TVS Apache with 26,535 units sold in December 2020. YoY sales growth has improved by 30.70%, as compared to 20,302 units sold in December 2019. Apache market share stands at 25.60%. In terms of MoM growth, Apache sales are down by -36.15%. Sales in November 2020 were 41,557 units.

Yamaha FZ takes the third spot with 14,161 units sold in December 2020. YoY sales are up 45.78%, as compared to 9,714 units sold in December 2019. FZ market share in December 2020 is at 13.66%. MoM sales growth is negative at -12.80%, as compared to 16,239 units sold in November 2020.

Unicorn 160 gaining traction

At number four, Honda Unicorn 160 has emerged as a popular choice in this segment. Sales have more than doubled, registering YoY growth of 176.43%. A total of 11,997 units were sold in December 2020, as compared to 4,340 units in December 2019. Market share is at 11.57% in December 2020. MoM sales are down -44.96%, as compared to 21,796 units sold in November 2020.

Yamaha R15 is next with 5,471 units sold in December 2020. YoY sales have improved by 30.08%, as compared to 4,206 units sold in December 2019. R15 has 5.28% market share in December 2020. MoM growth is negative at -6.45%, as compared to 5,848 units sold in November 2020.

Yamaha MT15 registers max growth

At number six, Yamaha MT15 has max YoY growth in percentage terms. A total of 4,376 units were sold in December 2020, which is YoY growth of a whopping 657.09%. Sales in December 2019 stood at 578 units. MT15 market share is 4.22% in December 2020. MT15 has the lowest negative MoM growth of -5.03%, as compared to 4,608 units sold in November 2020.

Other motorcycles in the list include Hero Xtreme 160R (3,265 units), Honda Hornet 2.0 (2,457), KTM 200 (1,902), Suzuki Gixxer (1,651), Bajaj Avenger (1,333), Hero X Blade (1,197), Hero Xpulse 200 (1,018), and Suzuki Intruder (61). Of these, Avenger, X Blade and Xpulse 200 have negative YoY growth.