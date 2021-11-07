Top 10 Motorcycles 150cc To 200cc Sep 2021 – Apache, Pulsar, R15, MT15, KTM

The new-gen Yamaha R15 is the latest addition to the category of 150cc-200cc motorcycles

Automotive sales across all segments and all OEMs have suffered a huge setback due to a low supply of semiconductor chips in recent months which has been a hindrance in production. The good thing to note is that sales are gradually improving as time passes by and supply of semiconductor chips normalises.

A total of 90,821 units of motorcycles with displacements between 150cc and 200cc were sold in India in September 2021. During the same period last year, this figure stood at 1,82,075 units which has resulted in a YoY decline of 50.12 percent. The good thing though is that MoM figures increased by 13.57 percent.

Apache Beats Pulsar By Fair Margin

The category was topped by the Apache range of sporty commuter motorcycles from TVS by a fair margin with a total monthly sales volume of 40,661 units as opposed to 37,788 units. This resulted in YoY growth of 7.60 percent. In August 2021, TVS dispatched a total of 16,423 units which has led to an MoM growth of 147.59 percent. It was followed by its closest nemesis Bajaj Pulsar with a volume of 14,785 units.

During September last year, Bajaj sold 46,041 units of Pulsar bikes which translates to a YoY decline of almost 68 percent. In August, the Chakan-based bikemaker sold 28,927 units of Pulsar which led to an MoM decline of 49 percent. The latest entrant to this list is the new-gen Yamaha R15 which generated a volume of 11,792 units in September this year as opposed to 9,590 units registered the previous month.

The Japanese brand sold 4,696 units of the entry-level sports bike in September last year which led to YoY growth of 151 percent. Hero MotoCorp broke into the list with Xtreme 160R with a recorded volume of 5,996 units. While it witnessed an MoM growth of 79.31 percent, a YoY decline of 53.63 units was recorded.

Xpulse 200, MT15, FZ generate decent volume

Yamaha managed to sell only 4,550 of FZ which translated to YoY and MoM degrowth of 77.46 percent and 40.19 percent respectively. Hero dispatched 3,375 units of Xpulse 200 which led to positive YoY growth as well as MoM growth of 141.42 percent and 156.85 percent. Yamaha dispatched 2,514 units of MT15 which reported a YoY decline of 39.51 percent and MoM growth of 43.49 percent.

KTM dispatched 2,326 units of the 200 series which included the new generation RC 200. The Austrian brand witnessed a negative YoY growth of 18.16 percent and an MoM growth of 63 percent. Honda broke into the list with Unicorn 160 registering a volume of 1,390 units and was closely followed by its latest offering CB200X with 1,387 units.

Suzuki was able to sell 1,340 units of Gixxer which translated to a YoY decline of 31.46 percent and MoM growth of 4.77 percent. Rest of the models registered a volume of fewer than 1000 units. This included Bajaj Avenger (399 units), Suzuki Intruder (228 units), Honda Hornet 2.0 (75 units) and Honda X-Blade (3 units).