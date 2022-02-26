Top 10 Motorcycles 200cc To 500cc Jan 2022 – Classic, Meteor, CB350, Dominar

The 200cc-500cc segment of motorcycles saw a YoY 18.78 percent decline in sales volume in January 2022

Motorcycles in the 200-500 cc segments have not been receiving their fair share of attention in the country. Sales have been on the decline over the past month, down to 63,384 units. This was an 18.78 percent de-growth over 78,036 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales also slipped 11.88 percent over 71,927 units sold in December 2021.

Top 10 Motorcycles 200cc To 500cc Jan 2022 – Royal Enfield Dominates

Leading the sales charts was Royal Enfield with 5 of its models among the top 10. The RE Classic 350 commanded this list with 26,775 units sold last month, down 34.49 percent over 40,872 units sold in January 2021. The Classic 350 holds a 42.44 percent share in this segment. MoM sales also saw a decline of 22.89 percent over 34,723 units sold in December 2021 when market share was at 48.28 percent.

Classic 350 New gen has now been launched in the United Kingdom where it is priced from GBP 4439 (approximately INR 4.47 lakh). Next up was RE Meteor 350 which saw its sales increase 66.77 percent on a YoY basis to 8,460 units from 5,073 units sold in January 2021 while MoM sales dipped 22.93 percent from 10,977 units sold in December 2021.

Sales de-growth was seen in the case of Bullet 350 both in terms of YoY (-36.44 percent) and MoM (-8.77 percent) to 7,354 units sold in January 2022 over 11,570 units sold in January 2021 and 8,061 units sold in December 2021. RE Himalayan sales escalated by 9452.94 percent YoY to 3,248 units, up from just 34 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales however dipped 29.56 percent over 4,611 units sold in December 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar and Honda CB350

Bajaj Pulsar 220/350 broke the Royal Enfield reign with 6,012 units sold in the past month. This was a 4.72 percent de-growth over 6,310 units sold in January 2021. It was a 229.38 percent MoM growth from 2,621 units sold in December 2021. Bajaj Auto has recently updated the Pulsar 250 with a new blue colour option.

Honda H’ness CB350 sales also fell 9.34 percent to 3,212 units, down from 3,543 units sold in January 2021 while MoM sales increased 135.48 percent from 1,364 units sold in December 2021. Honda CB350 is priced between Rs. 1.96 to Rs. 2.03 lakh and is available in 3 variants and 8 colours.

Royal Enfield once again entered the fray with Electra 350. Sales dipped 51.19 percent YoY to 2,651 units from 5,431 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales dipped 41.36 percent from 4,521 units sold in December 2021. YoY and MoM growth was seen in the case of KTM 250. Sales stood at 1,223 units in January 2022 up from 560 units sold in January 2021. December sales were at 909 units relating to a 34.54 percent growth.

FZ25, Dominar, Apache

Yamaha had its FZ25 on this list with 998 units sold last month, up 527.67 percent over 159 units sold in January 2021. December 2021 sales had stood at just 2 units. Bajaj Auto had its Dominar 400 (717 units), Dominar 250 (662 units) and Avenger (525 units) in the next 3 spots out of which only the Dominar 400 showed a YoY growth of 7.01 percent and MoM growth of 21.94 percent. Avenger 220 saw its sales down 55.66 percent on a YoY basis while MoM sales increased 26.81 percent.

Other bikes on this list included the TVS Apache 310 (426 units), Honda CB300R (252 units) and Husqvarna 250 (243 units). There was also KTM 390 (241 units), Ninja 300 (195 units) and Gixxer 250 (172 units) while the list ended with the CB 500 of which 18 units were sold last month.