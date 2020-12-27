Top 10 Motorcycles 200cc To 500cc Nov 2020 – Classic 350, Meteor, Pulsar 220

Five of the top selling motorcycles for November 2020 in the mid-displacement category were Royal Enfields – with 75.6% market share

The mid-premium motorcycle segment in India has been witnessing a lot of product launch activities in the recent years. This segment is populated with eclectic mix of feature-rich products which offer fine balance of cost and performance.

While the volume-oriented commuter motorcycle space which is dominated by a few brands is more of less saturated, OEMs are betting big on the medium displacement segment, particularly the 200 to 500 cc sub-space.

Top selling motorcycles – November 2020

Royal Enfield, despite going through a bit of a rough patch, still dominates this niche by a huge margin. The immensely popular RE Classic 350 which is slated to be replaced by a next generation model sometime next year tops the sales chart in November 2020 with 35,951 units at a YoY decline of 8.73%.

The long running Bajaj Pulsar 220 comes in at a distant second with a tally of 7,114 units. Interestingly, the old horse posted a YoY sales growth of 26%. Royal Enfield’s first of the new generation models, the Meteor 350 started off with 7,031 units, sealing the third spot. We expect the Thunderbird replacement to witness even better numbers as the company streamlines production in the coming months.

The obsolete Bullet 350 witnessed a slide of almost 50% but it still managed to capture 4th spot in the highly lucrative segment with 6,513 units on the board. Honda’s answer to Royal Enfield’s utter dominance, the H’ness CB 350, shows potential as evident from its sales performance of 4,067 units which is impressive considering that it is being retailed only through BigWing premium outlets. As Honda ramps up production and sets up more and more BigWing stores across the country, sales are only set to increase.

Middle-order and tail-enders

The Bullet Electra 350 is the 4th RE in the top 10 list 3,490 units to its credit and it is followed by the KTM 250 series (1,590 units) which receive a boost in the form of Adventure variant. Coming in at 8th is the 5th RE product, the Himalayan, at 1,550 units. Bajaj’s Avenger 220 and Dominar 400 finished 9th and 10th with 1,030 and 856 units respectively.

The Dominar 250 almost matched its bigger-engined sibling with sales of 835 units last month. KTM 390, Husqvarna 250, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25, TVS Apache 310 and Mahindra Mojo find themselves becoming a part of the also-ran brigade.

Month-on-Month performance on decline

While the total sales of the segment of 72,134 units represented a YoY growth of 11.44%, all products witnessed a MoM decline save for the CB350 and KTM 250, resulting in the segment’s degrowth of 8.93% compared to October 2020, the first festive month.