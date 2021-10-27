Top 10 Motorcycles 200cc To 500cc Sep 2021 – Classic, Meteor, Pulsar, CB350, FZ25

Only four units of Bajaj Dominar 250 were dispatched in September 2021 which resulted in a 99 percent decline in both YoY and MoM

Mid-displacement segment of motorcycles, especially in the 200cc-500cc category, have been the flavour of choice for bike enthusiasts for many years. This segment has been dominated by Royal Enfield over the past few decades even though multiple new offerings by different OEMs are available in this space now.

However, the segment witnessed a sharp downfall in September 2021 after registering a YoY decline of 41 percent and an MoM of 19.62 percent. A total of 39,599 motorcycles with displacements between 200cc and 500cc were dispatched by OEMs to dealerships across the country.

Motorcycles 200cc To 500cc Sep 2021 – RE Classic, Meteor Sales Decline

In comparison, 67,220 bikes were sold in September last year and 49,263 units were sold in August this year. The segment was headed by Royal Enfield Classic 350 which recently received a generation upgrade last month. Despite the comprehensive update, Classic 350 witnessed a sizeable slump in sales volume last month which stood at 13,751 units.

During the same period last year, 38,827 units of Classic were sold while this figure dropped to 23,453 units in August this year. This resulted in a YoY and MoM decline of 64.58 percent and 41.37 percent respectively. It was followed by its sibling Meteor 350 which recorded a monthly volume of 6,184 units as opposed to 6,381 units in August this year which led to an MoM degrowth of 3 percent.

Himalayan, CB350 Make Gains

Bajaj Pulsar 220 jumped up to the third spot with 4,108 units dispatched last month despite a marginal MoM decline of 1.27 percent. With 5,117 units sold in September last year, a negative YoY growth of 19.72 percent was recorded. Royal Enfield Himalayan generated a sales volume of 3,633 units last month, thus witnessing an impressive YoY and MoM growth of 184.27 percent and 31.16 percent respectively.

Honda has been pulling off great numbers with CB350 but has always fallen short of its Royal Enfield counterparts. The Japanese bikemaker sold 2,995 units of the 350cc classic roadster which translates to an MoM growth of 186 percent.

RE Bullet recorded a sales volume of 2,107 units this year as opposed to 3,669 units sold in August this year and 8,883 units sold in September this year. This led to MoM and YoY degrowth of 42.57 percent and 76.28 percent respectively.

Growth in volumes for FZ25, Dominar 400

Yamaha broke into the list with FZ25 registering a volume of 1,562 units in September this year. The quarter-litre naked streetfighter witnessed a YoY growth of 86.84 percent and MoM growth of 57.62 percent. Bajaj sold 1,222 units of Dominar 400 and was placed eighth on the list. The tourer registered a YoY growth of 38 percent and MoM growth of 110 percent last month.

Dominar 400 was followed by KTM 250 series which comprises the Duke and ADV range of motorcycles. While it recorded an MoM decline of 18.77 percent, YoY figures saw an increase of 4.17 percent. Bajaj sold 691 units of its premiere cruiser Avenger 220 which registered a YoY decline of 29 percent and an MoM growth of 7.80 percent.