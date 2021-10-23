Top 10 Motorcycles 500cc+ Sep 2021 – RE 650 Twins, CBR650, Hayabusa, Ninja

Excluding newly launched products, only three motorcycles in top ten have positive YoY growth in September

It was a bit rough for 500cc+ motorcycle segment in September, as YoY sales have slipped by -23.63%. As compared to 1,566 units sold in September last year, the numbers are down to 1,196 units in September 2021. In terms of volumes, Royal Enfield 650 twins continue to dominate. Second most preferred brand is Kawasaki with six of its bikes featured in top ten. Honda, Suzuki and Harley have one each in top ten.

Top 10 Motorcycles 500cc+ Sep 2021 – 650 twins dominate

Trendy styling, coupled with powerful engine and affordable pricing, has made 650 twins the most popular choice in 500cc+ motorcycle segment. Price of 650 twins is almost half in comparison to similar capacity bikes from Kawasaki and Honda. It has made 650 twins accessible to a larger customer base, resulting in much higher sales than other 650cc motorcycles.

In September, sales of 650 twins were at 886 units. YoY growth is down by -25.55%, as compared to 1,190 units sold in September last year. Sales in September are higher than the combined sales of all other motorcycles in the list. 650 twins commanded close to 3/4th market share in September.

To boost sales further, Royal Enfield’s 650cc range will soon be expanded to include new products. The new launches could include a 650cc roadster and a 650cc cruiser. The latter is scheduled to debut at EICMA 2021 in Milan, Italy as Super Meteor 650.

At number two is Kawasaki Z900 with sales of 59 units in September. YoY sales have more than doubled, as compared to 29 units sold in September last year. Market share is at 4.93%. Z900 BS6 was launched last year in September. It had received a number of updates including Bluetooth connectivity.

Next is Honda CBR650R with sales of 29 units in September. Market share is at 2.42%. CBR650R was launched earlier this year in March at a starting price of Rs 8.88 lakh. Among the key changes included new LED headlights, updated LCD instrument cluster and new colour options.

Ninja 650 is fourth with sales of 26 units in September. There’s a difference of just one unit, as compared to sales in September last year. Market share is at 2.17%. At number five is Kawasaki Vulcan S with sales of 25 units. YoY growth has improved by 150%, as compared to 10 units sold in September last year. Market share is at 2.09%.

No 500cc+ Motorcycles Sales Sep-21 Sep-20 % 1 650 Twin 886 1,190 -25.55 2 Z900 59 29 103.45 3 CBR 650R 29 0 – 4 Ninja650 26 27 -3.70 5 Vulcan S 25 10 150.00 6 Hayabusa 24 0 – 7 Ninja ZX-10R 18 0 – 8 Ninja1000 16 34 -52.94 9 Low Rider Special 15 0 – 10 Versys 1000 12 4 200.00 11 Low Rider 11 0 – 12 Africa Twin 10 4 150.00 13 Versys 650 8 8 0.00 14 Trident 7 0 – 15 Pan America 7 0 – 16 Speed Twin 7 1 600.00 17 Z650 5 9 -44.44 18 883 Iron 5 0 – 19 Fat Boy 114 5 0 – 20 Fat Bob 4 0 – 21 Electra Glide 3 0 – 22 CB 1000R 2 0 – 23 1200 X-Forty Eight 2 0 – 24 Street Glide 2 0 – 25 Moto Guzzi 1 0 – 26 Street Triple 1 17 -94.12 27 Boneville T100 1 2 -50.00 28 Street Scrambler 1 0 – 29 Street Twin 1 18 -94.44 30 Heritage Classic 1 0 – 31 Roadking 1 0 – 32 Rocket III 1 11 -90.91 33 Street 750 0 86 -100.00 34 883 Iron 0 25 -100.00 35 Street Rod 0 19 -100.00 36 Fat Boy 0 17 -100.00 37 1200 X – Forty Eight 0 16 -100.00 38 Tiger 900 0 10 -100.00 39 Boneville T120 0 7 -100.00 40 1200 Custom 0 5 -100.00 41 Boneville Speedmaster 0 5 -100.00 42 Low Rider S 0 5 -100.00 43 CBR 1000RR 0 3 -100.00 44 Low Rider 0 2 -100.00 45 W800 0 1 -100.00 46 Forty Eight Special 0 1 -100.00 – Total 1,196 1,566 -23.63

Versys 1000 registers 3x growth

Placed at tenth position in the list, Kawasaki Versys 1000 has sales of 12 units in September. YoY growth is up by 200%, as compared to 4 units sold in September last year. Market share is at 1%. Other bikes in top ten include Suzuki Hayabusa (24 units), Ninja ZX-10R (18), Ninja 1000 (16) and Harley Low Rider Special (15).

Other bikes with positive YoY growth in September include Honda Africa Twin and Triumph Speed Twin. These are placed at 12th and 16th spot with YoY growth of 150% and 600%, respectively.