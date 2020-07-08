MPV/MUV sales June 2020 – Ertiga, Innova, Triber, XL6 in Top 4

In June 2020, the Indian automotive market sold 8,814 MPV/MUV units and met with a sales decline of 28.81% compared to June 2019

Major businesses in the country have resumed operations as the government eased down its COVID-19 lockdown protocols. When it comes to India’s automotive industry, plants, showrooms and service outlets can operate in controlled conditions. However, like every other establishment, automotive facilities in containment zones are not allowed to function. Since no manufacturing plant comes in such a region at the moment, production processes are running adequately but not at full capacity as before.

Automakers have also introduced online sales platforms. In addition to providing easier means of purchasing a new vehicle, the ‘online showrooms’ offer the option to avail a test drive or get the vehicle delivered at the customer’s residence in a safe and sanitised environment.

Sales are gradually picking up even though the numbers are nowhere near that in pre-COVID months. On the bright side, the industry might not face a slump as April 2020 which saw virtually zero domestic sales.

MPV / MUV Sales June 2020

No MPV / MUV Jun-20 Jun-19 Diff % 1 Maruti Ertiga 3,306 7,567 -4,261 -56.31% 2 Toyota Innova 2085 4814 -2,729 -56.69% 3 Renault Triber 2,064 – – – 4 Maruti XL6 1,198 – – – 5 Kia Carnival 161 – – – 6 Datsun Go+ 51 224 -173 -77.23% 7 Mahindra Marazzo 0 1,206 -1,206 -100.00% – Total 8,814 12,381 -3,567 -28.81%

If we take the MUV/MPV segment, June 2020 witnessed a sales figure of 8,814 units compared to 12,381 units back in June 2019. This translates to a decline of 28.81%. Maruti Suzuki’s ARENA product, Ertiga comes at the top position with a sales count of 3,306 units as against 7,567 units last year. Figures have come down by 56.31%.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Innova Crysta follows at a sales of 2,085 units. In June 2019, the company sold more than half this figure at 4,814 units or 56.69% more. Renault India’s Triber, arguably one of the best choices in the budget segment, registered 2,064 units in June 2020 with no previous data to compare with. Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA product, XL6 is the last entrant on the list to secure four-digit sales figures, at just two units shy of 1,200.

Kia Motor India’s Carnival, which is technically a minivan, acts as a bridge between the Toyota Innova Crysta and something like a Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The South Korean automaker sold 161 units in June 2020. Datsun India’s GO+ (shares some internals with the improved Renault Triber) returned just 51 units (-77.23%) last month compared to 224 units in the same period, a year before. Mahindra is yet to update the Marazzo to BS6 specifications. The ‘Innova alternative’ garnered 1,206 units in sales last year.

Products such as Honda Car India’s BR-V, Renault India’s Lodgy and Mahindra’s Xylo were phased out ahead of BS6 emission norms. At the moment, there is no news regarding their reintroduction in BS6 format.