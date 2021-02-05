MPV / MUV Sales Jan 2021 – Ertiga, Innova Register Growth

In line with recent trends in auto industry, MUV / MPV segment has registered significant growth in January 2021

A total of 28,785 units were sold, which is YoY growth of 34.16%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 21,456 units. MoM growth is also positive at 12.97%, as compared to 25,481 units sold in December 2020.

Maruti Suzuki dominates

Ertiga continues to be the top selling MPV with 9,565 units sold in January 2021. YoY sales are up by a whopping 91.41%, as compared to 4,997 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Market share in January 2021 is at 33.23%. Ertiga MoM sales have improved by 4.23%, as compared 9,177 units sold in December 2020.

If we add XL6 numbers, Maruti Suzuki overall market share in this segment works out at 44%. A premium version of Ertiga featuring captain seats in second row, XL6 has registered consistent sales ever since it was launched in 2019.

In January 2021, XL6 is placed at 5th spot with sales of 3,119 units. YoY sales have more than quadrupled, as compared to 770 units sold in January last year. MoM growth is relatively modest at just 1%, as compared to 3,088 units sold in December 2020.

At number two is Mahindra Bolero, which continues to be a bestseller for the company even after two decades. A total of 7,567 units were sold in January 2021, registering YoY growth of 4.76%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 7,223 units. MoM growth is much higher at 49.84%, as compared to 5,050 units sold in December 2020. Bolero’s market share is at 26.29%.

Triber growth slackens

At number three is Renault Triber with 4,062 units sold in January 2021. Both YoY and MoM growth is negative at -1.38% and -18.32%, respectively. It is the only car in top five to have negative growth in January 2021. Market share stands at 14.11%.

Next in the list is Toyota Innova Crysta with 3,939 units sold in January 2021. YoY growth is an impressive 52.97%, as compared to 2,575 units sold in January last year. Market share is at 13.68%. Innova MoM growth is also impressive at 42.46%. Sales in December 2020 were 2,765 units.

Other MUV/MPVs in the list include Kia Carnival (328 units), Mahindra Marazzo (175) and Datsun Go+ (30). All of these have negative YoY growth in January 2021. In percentage terms, max YoY de-growth is that of Marazzo at -86.19%, followed by Go+ and Carnival. In terms of MoM growth, Carnival and Marazzo have positive numbers of 30.68% and 8.02%, respectively.

At number nine is Toyota Vellfire with not a single unit sold. In December 2020, the luxury minivan had registered sales of 15 units. Vellfire was launched in February last year at a starting price of Rs 79.50 lakh.