Top MPV / MUV Sales Oct 2020 – Ertiga Maintains Lead, Innova Slips To 4th

Maruti Ertiga, together with XL6, commands an impressive market share of over 35%

October’20 was a splendid month in terms of sales for most Indian automakers. Majority of the segments performed well however there were some outliers too, like the MUV segment which registered a degrowth of 3% over last year.

Maruti Ertiga has continuously been the best seller in the segment and the same has happened in the month of October’20 as well. The Ertiga emerged as the best selling MUV by managing a total dealer dispatch of 7,748 units and registering a 8% GOLY (Growth Over Last Year).

Mahindra Bolero saw a strong resurgence in sales and clocked overall sales of 7.614 units after a strong 30% GOLY. Up until 2015, Bolero used to sell around 10,000 units every month. However, the hike from 5,884 units last year shall also be appreciated. Increase in demand could be due to the festive season and some initial signs of recovery in the rural and upcountry towns of the country.

Renault Triber had a flat October and registered a minor 1% increase in sales, over October’19. While 5,272 units isn’t a bad number, Renault shall start figuring out how to keep up the interest levels of customers and continue to draw them to Renault dealerships. In the previous months of 2020 too, Triber’s numbers have seen some initial signs of a slowdown.

Toyota Innova Crysta sales continue to decline and managed to clock overall dealer dispatches of 4,477 units in the month of October’20. It registered a 12% degrowth in terms of sales when compared with same month last year. It is good to see Innova’s sales slowly reaching pre-Covid levels as post the onset of the pandemic, Innova has been seeing a sharp decline in sales, month after month.

Slowdown for XL6 & Marazzo

Maruti XL6 seems to have been loosing its sheen slowly. In most of the months of 2020, the premium sibling of Ertiga has registered a degrowth in sales. In October’20 as well, it has registered a 44% decline in sales. On the other hand, MoM sales have increased by over 16%, which is a good sign.

Mahindra Marazzo saw its sales decline by 29% in October’20 as Mahindra could ship only 737 units of the MPV. Datsun’s Go+ registered the sharpest decline in sales in the segment as it saw its sales numbers plummeting from 189 to just 30, a 84% degrowth.

Premium Category

Premium MPVs, both Carnival from Kia and Vellfire from Toyota had a good month in terms of sales. Carnival clocked sales of 400 units, and Vellfire registered sales of 29 units, both of which are impressive for their respective segments.

Cars like Xylo, Hexa, BR-V and Lodgy had 0 sales in October’20 as all the above mentioned models have been discontinued by their respective OEMs. Overall, the MUV segment registered a small decline in sales by 3%. Also Read – Top SUV Sales Oct 2020.