MS Dhoni Takes Delivery Of New TVS Ronin 225cc Motorcycle

TVS Ronin motorcycle gets a 225 cc engine with a first-in-segment Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

TVS Motor Company launched the new Ronin motorcycle last year. It is presented in three variants of Ronin SS, Ronin DS, and a top variant called Ronin TD priced from Rs 1,49,000 to Rs 1,70,650, ex-sh.

This scrambler-style motorcycle is built entirely on a brand new chassis and comes in with first in segment mild-hybrid technology with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) that also offers first of its kind silent start system. Brand ambassador of TVS Motorcycle, MS Dhoni has now taken delivery of new TVS Ronin.

MS Dhoni Takes Delivery

MS Dhoni needs no introduction. He is one of the most successful cricket captain Indian team has ever had. He is also a biking enthusiast, and owns over 100 motorcycles. These include Kawasaki Ninja H2, X132 Hellcat, Yamaha RD350, Rajdoot, Suzuki Shogun, Yamaha RX100, TVS Apache 310, a few Harley Davidson, Ducati, etc.

MS Dhoni’s newest motorcycle is TVS Ronin top variant. Speaking about variants, base Ronin SS gets two monotone colours of Magna Red and Lightning Black. The Ronin DS is being offered in two dual-tone colour options of Delta Blue and Stargaze Black, while top-of-the-line Ronin TD is available in Galactic Grey priced at Rs 1,68,750 and Dawn Orange priced higher at Rs 1,70,750.

Positioned as a premium lifestyle product, the TVS Ronin sports a rounded LED headlamp, T shaped signature position lamp and arrow shaped LED turn signals. At the rear, a crystalline light bar is noted. Design features also include a tear drop shaped fuel tank, gold painted upside down front forks, blacked out engine and a slim seat design.

It rides on multi spoke, 17 inch, alloy wheels in a dual tone finish and riding stance is more comfortable thanks to wide set handlebars and centrally mounted foot pegs. The kerb weight is 160 kgs. The tyres sport a block pattern and have been specifically developed for Ronin.

TVS Ronin Features, Engine Specs

Instrumentation is via a Bluetooth-enabled monopod instrument cluster with features such as trip meter, gear shift indicator and ride mode indicator besides options for TVS’ SmartXonnect connected vehicle system offering turn-by-turn navigation, calls as well as SMS alerts and voice assist.

TVS Ronin gets its power via a 225.9cc, fuel injected, single cylinder engine. This is the same engine that also powers TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The engine is capable of 20 hp power at 7,750 rpm and 20 Nm torque at 3,750 rpm mated to a 5 speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. Top speed is pegged at 120 km/h. Braking is via 300mm disc brakes at the front and 240mm disc brakes at the rear while the Ronin gets 41mm USD fork in the front and gas charged monoshock unit at the rear.

The base and mid variants receive single channel ABS while the top spec model sports dual channel ABS with Rain and Urban modes as standard. TVS Ronin is the first motorcycle in its segment to get an integrated starter generator (ISG) that facilitates a smooth and silent start.

Never seen before, TVS Motor is also offering buyers a series of accessories for the new Ronin via an online configurator, allowing for a more personalized stance. Customers can fit their bikes with adjustable levers, saddle bags, tank grips, visor, etc. and can also select from a range of apparel to go along with the Ronin that includes riding jackets, gloves and helmets.