MY25 Skoda Kushaq Discounts Up To Rs 3 Lakh Post Facelift Launch

Skoda gave the Kushaq SUV its first-ever update in the form of a facelift in 2026. It brings a subtle exterior design update and a bump in features and equipment. The company has even thoroughly updated the equipment across all variants of Kushaq facelift. A new 8-speed torque converter gearbox is new too, mated to the 1.0L TSI engine.

With all these upgrades, Skoda Kushaq has emerged as a better choice for buyers than its preceding pre-update model. However, unsold inventory of the pre-update model is now being offered with hefty discounts of up to Rs 3 lakh. Let’s take a closer look.

MY25 Skoda Kushaq Discounts

For the month of April 2026, Skoda has been offering hefty discounts on the unsold inventory of pre-facelift Kushaq units. With the launch of Kushaq facelift, pre-facelift model now gets a discount of up to Rs 3 lakh on its sticker price. This total discount is not entirely cash benefits, but is still rather attractive.

Cash discount of pre-facelift Skoda Kushaq is Rs 2 lakh, which considerably brings down the sticker price. On top of it, Skoda is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 and then corporate or loyalty benefits of up to Rs 50,000. This takes the total discounts up to Rs 3 lakh and most of it is attainable. For early MY26 Kushaq, benefits go up to Rs 1.05 lakh.

Last recorded prices of Skoda Kushaq pre-facelift model was between Rs 10.61 lakh and Rs 18.43 lakh (Ex-sh). New Kushaq facelift costs between Rs 10.69 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (Ex-sh). Rivals include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Honda Elevate and others.

Kodiaq, Slavia, Kylaq Discounts April 2026

Apart from the Kushaq SUV, Skoda is also offering attractive discounts on other vehicles like Kylaq, Slavia and even the flagship Kodiaq for the month of April 2026. Starting with Kylaq, both MY25 and early MY26 units get a total benefit of up to Rs 75,000. This include cash discounts of up to Rs 50,000 along with Rs 15,000 of exchange and Rs 10,000 worth loyalty/corporate benefits.

With Slavia, discounts go up to Rs 1.05 lakh including a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and then an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. Corporate/loyalty benefits with Slavia go up to Rs 50,000. With MY26 Skoda Slavia, benefits are slightly less as cash discount is up to Rs 25,000 and corporate/loyalty bonus is Rs 25,000.

The company’s flagship Kodiaq SUV (MY25) gets the highest discounts for April 2026 of up to Rs 3.5 lakh. This includes cash discount of up to Rs 2 lakh and then an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 along with corporate/loyalty bonus of up to Rs 1 lakh. With MY26 Kodiaq, discounts are up to Rs 1.5 lakh.