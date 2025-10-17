MY26 Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launch Price Up At Rs 13.79 Lakh

2026 Kawasaki Versys 1100 will continue to rival the likes of Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, Ducati Multistrada V4 and BMW M1000 XR

Kawasaki had launched the Versys 1100 in India in February 2025, as a replacement for the Versys 1000. And now, Kawasaki has introduced the MY26 Versys 1100 at a starting price of Rs 13.79 lakh. The versatile machine can effortlessly tackle both city streets and open highways. Let’s check out the details.

MY26 Kawasaki Versys 1100 – Key features

Updates for MY26 Kawasaki Versys 1100 focus on improving engine performance and ride dynamics. Powering the bike is a 1,099 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four engine that generates 135 PS and 112 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed, return shift transmission. With more high-rpm power compared to Versys 1000, the Versys 1100 has enhanced cruising capabilities.

Users can also expect smooth and highly responsive acceleration. The bike climbs swiftly from low to high rpm, all while ensuring strong torque availability across the rev range. Another notable aspect is the deep, alluring intake sound when the throttle is applied. This engaging engine note adds to the excitement of riding the powerful machine.

While primed for high performance, Kawasaki Versys 1100 is also designed to be fuel efficient. This is achievable with the advanced ECU programming. With higher mileage and a large 21-litre fuel tank, users won’t have to worry about frequent stops at fuel stations.

MY26 Kawasaki Versys 1100 is available in a single dual-tone colour – Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray / Metallic Diablo Black. It is essentially a gray and black colourway, which complements the bike’s muscular profile. To enhance the bike’s sporty flair, subtle graphics and green VERSYS lettering have been added.

Tech kit / electronic rider aids

MY26 Kawasaki Versys 1100 packs in a comprehensive range of tech features. With electronic cruise control, users can set a constant speed with a simple press of a button. This feature significantly enhances riding comfort, as users do not need to constantly apply the throttle. Another useful feature is Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), which has three modes. This comes in handy when navigating through slippery surfaces. KTRC works by preventing wheel slip and ensuring optimal traction.

Several of the technologies integrated with the bike work via the IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). It controls various systems such as cornering ABS, traction control, engine braking and ride modes. With IMU, users can expect better performance and control and enhanced safety. They can adapt faster to evolving riding conditions and reduce fatigue during long-distance tours.

Other key highlights include economical riding indicator, Ergo-Fit (adjustable handlebar, footpegs, seat, etc.), electronic throttle valve, assist and slipper clutch, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF) and Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS). The bike has a semi-digital instrument console that displays essential data like speed, RPM, fuel level, odometer, trip meter, gear position and clock. With Bluetooth, users can access a wide range of connectivity features. A USB Type-C charging port is also provided for added convenience.