Nammi 01 Electric Debuts With 430 KM Range – Price 80k CNY (Rs 9.5 Lakh)

With its cute profile, compact size and ample range, Dongfeng Nammi 01 EV seems perfect for everyday urban commutes

At the 21st Guangzhou Auto Show, Chinese state-owned carmaker Dongfeng unveiled the all new Nammi 01 EV. Pre-sales are currently open in the price range of 79,800 – 109,800 yuan (approx. Rs 9.46 lakh to Rs 13.02 lakh). With affordably priced EVs like Nammi 01, Dongfeng is looking to boost its electric vehicle sales.

Dongfeng Nammi 01 EV – Key features

Dongfeng Nammi 01 EV easily gets your attention with its cute, curvy profile. Some of the key highlights include a closed-off grille, triangular headlamps, sleek LED DRLs with interconnecting LED strip and mesh-type air dam with trapezoidal design elements in metallic finish. Side profile has a subtle character line that stretches all the way from the front bonnet to rear tail lamps.

Other key features include dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn signals, flush door handles, deep grooves on the door panels, circular wheel arches, blacked-out pillars and sporty alloy wheels. At rear, Nammi 01 has a raked windshield and trapezoidal tail lamps with smooth edges. The EV gets some exciting colour options such as purple and bright yellow green. Some relatively sober exterior colour choices are also available such as ivory white and light blue.

Dongfeng Nammi 01 interiors

Inside, Dongfeng Nammi 01 follows a minimalistic design approach. One of the core objectives is to achieve a spacious look and feel. The cockpit section is completely decluttered, with only a few physical buttons on the dash and centre console. Users can access most of the features and functions via the large floating touchscreen infotainment system and the full digital instrument console.

One can also notice some nifty innovations such as the drawer-type glove box. The useability is significantly improved with this setup. Other highlights include full-width AC vents, a two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and intelligently designed utility spaces. The feel inside is quite premium with the use of quality materials and dual-tone theme of black and white. With the seats folded, Nammi 01 has max storage space of 945 litres.

Dongfeng Nammi 01 specs, range

Nammi is a new brand that Dongfeng had unveiled earlier this year in August. It will focus exclusively on small electric vehicles. Female customers are likely to be a key target segment. Nammi 01 is the first vehicle to utilize the Dongfeng S3 platform. The EV is 4,030 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,570 mm tall. Wheelbase is 2,660 mm. Based on the variant, the wheels are either 16-inch or 17-inch. Some hi-tech features are available such as Level 2 advanced driving assistance capabilities.

Dongfeng Nammi 01 has front-wheel drive. Two range options are available, one with 330 km and the other with 430 km. These have 31.45 kWh and 42.3 kW battery pack, respectively. The battery packs have lithium iron phosphate composition. The electric motor can generate max power of 70 kW or 95 PS. Rated top speed is 140 km/h. The EV supports fast charging. With a 400V fast charger, around 200 km can be loaded in just around eight minutes.