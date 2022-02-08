Naon Zero One Electric Scooter Debuts – Up To 140 Kms Range

Naon Zero One electric scooter isn’t expected to arrive on Indian shores anytime soon

In the past few months, we have been witnessing a surge in electric two-wheelers, both in overseas and Indian markets. The electric mobility revolution has seen the advent of many new brands venture into the auto industry with battery-powered vehicles. The latest in this list is Naon which has officially revealed its first electric scooter prototype.

An electric vehicle (EV) startup based out of Germany, Naon has introduced the first battery-powered two-wheeler in the form of Zero One. Since this is just a pre-production prototype, the electric scooter isn’t available for pre-bookings as of yet. Naon will be offering Zero One in two variants- L1e and L3e.

The former has been priced at Euros 4,920 (approx. INR 4.20 lakh) while the latter will be made available at Euros 6,420 (approx. INR 5.48 lakh) (both prices inclusive of taxes). However, judging by its unique design and pricing, Zero One is expected to be positioned as a premium electric scooter.

Naon Zero One Electric Scooter – Design

Speaking of design, the styling of Zero One is the biggest differentiator between itself and the rest of the contemporary e-scooters. Naon has adopted an unconventional yet minimalist approach for Zero One which features very few body panels. The overall design is clean and understated while its geometric proportions make the scooter look sharper.

Some of its styling highlights include a flat single-piece seat, a long and flat footboard, naked handlebars, an exposed rear swingarm and a windshield upfront. Another unique piece of styling is a rectangular single bar LED headlight mounted on the windshield to go along with a sleek tail light setup under the seat.

Powertrain Specs

The thick floorboard also houses the battery pack underneath which gives the scooter a very low centre of gravity which translates into good ride stability. Speaking of the battery pack, Zero One is powered by a removable 2.4 kWh Lithium-ion battery which offers a range of 70 km on a single charge. By installing an additional battery pack, this range could be extended to 140 km on a single charge.

However, both variants of the electric scooter offer different levels of performance. The base L1e variant gets a 3 kW peak output which translates to a top speed of 45 kmph. On the other hand, L3e features a larger 7 kW rear hub motor with a peak output of 10 kW (13.4 bhp) and 200 Nm of torque. As a result, this variant has a higher top speed of 100 kmph.

Hardware & Features

Zero One is underpinned by an aluminium frame which is a USD fork upfront and a mono-shock at rear. The frame and body panels have been made of sustainable materials that can be recycled. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at front and rear which are aided by ABS.

As far as features go, Zero One doesn’t offer a dedicated instrument console but instead uses the rider’s smartphone, mounted onto the handlebar, for ride information. Since the batteries are mounted under the floorboard, the scooter should offer decent under-seat storage space.