NEO by Euler Commercial Passenger EV Launch Price Rs 3.09 L

Euler Motors has officially expanded into the passenger EV category with the launch of its new sub-brand ‘NEO by Euler’. As part of this entry, the company introduced the NEO HiRANGE, an electric three-wheeler auto designed to set new benchmarks for performance, durability, and affordability in urban mobility.

Bridging Gaps in Urban Commute

Auto-rickshaws account for nearly 20% of daily transport trips in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Yet, the segment has often struggled with balancing range, reliability, comfort, and maintenance. With the launch of NEO, Euler aims to resolve these challenges through vehicles engineered after two years of R&D and direct engagement with over 10,000 auto drivers.

Launched at an introductory price of Rs 3,09,999 (ex-showroom), the NEO HiRANGE range is positioned as one of the most economical EV options for commercial drivers and fleet operators. Over the next 3–4 months, Euler Motors plans to roll out the NEO range across 50 cities in India, targeting ride-hailing operators, self-employed drivers, and fleet businesses.

Speaking at the launch, Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO of Euler Motors, said: “We are excited to enter the commercial passenger EV segment. ‘NEO by Euler’ reflects our proven leadership in the commercial EV market. It is the result of deep product learning and on ground engagement with auto drivers across Indian cities. We heard firsthand challenges faced by drivers every day, from long fuel queues and unreliable maintenance to passenger discomfort, and low savings. These insights have shaped every aspect of the brand. Drivers want a solution that offers the highest range in a single charge, supports their livelihood, and gives them the confidence to keep moving. ‘NEO by Euler’ is our response to those needs; a no-compromise brand built for the realities of commercial passenger mobility in India offering best in class passenger comfort, consistent earning to drivers and overall safe solution.”

NEO HiRANGE – Variants and Specifications

The lineup comes in three variants – NEO HiRANGE MAXX, HiRANGE PLUS, and HiRANGE – each designed for different commuting needs. All variants come equipped with a 9 kW LV AC PMSM motor, 65 Nm torque, hill-assist, and a rugged chassis engineered for Indian road conditions.

NEO HiRANGE MAXX:

– ARAI range: 261 km, Real-world: 200+ km

– Battery: 13.44 kWh, Voltage: 67 Vdc

– Top speed: 60 km/h (Thunder Mode)

– Charging time: 3.25 hours (10-80%)

NEO HiRANGE PLUS:

– ARAI range: 204 km, Real-world: 170+ km

– Battery: 11.56 kWh, Voltage: 58 Vdc

– Top speed: 60 km/h

– Charging time: 3.25 hours

NEO HiRANGE:

– ARAI range: 171 km, Real-world: 130+ km

– Battery: 9.6 kWh, Voltage: 48 Vdc

– Top speed: 54 km/h

– Charging time: 3.25 hours

Technology and Features

The NEO HiRANGE range is supported by Euler’s in-house electronics with real-time diagnostics, anti-theft GPS, and a warranty of up to 6 years / 1.75 lakh km. The EVs are optimized for daily travel of 120–200 km, making them ideal for long shifts and urban passenger operations. With fast charging (3.25 hours), stable handling, and enhanced passenger comfort, NEO HiRANGE is positioned to transform the EV rickshaw category.

By entering the passenger EV market, Euler Motors is reinforcing its position as a key player in India’s e-mobility ecosystem. With best-in-class range, lower total cost of ownership, and reliable after-sales service, the NEO HiRANGE is expected to appeal strongly to commercial drivers seeking higher savings and long-term value.