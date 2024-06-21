New 125cc Bajaj Pulsar Spied Testing – More Details Revealed, Compared

As per the new spy shots, Bajaj could be developing a new Pulsar line to carve out a much sportier version of its 125cc portfolio

Bajaj Auto has been working on a new 125cc Pulsar. There have been many test mule sighting instances in India and the new spy shots reveal more details about the bike. Looking at these test mules begs the question of which Pulsar subcategory it belongs to or if a new Pulsar line is under development.

New 125cc Bajaj Pulsar Spied

There is an increasing demand for feature-loaded 125cc motorcycles that fulfils fuel-efficiency demands but also offer a premium quotient. TVS is a step ahead in this regard and Hero has done a commendable job with their Xtreme 125R. However, Bajaj lacks the newness factor, something both rivals are offering.

Currently, 125cc Pulsars (Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS 125) are the company’s best-selling lineup and we might soon witness a third offering. Contrary to popular belief, this is less likely to be a N125 (N150 with a 125cc engine). Instead, Bajaj is likely to be spawning a whole new sub-brand or sub-lineup under its Pulsar umbrella.

Recent test mules spotted show motorcycle’s side profile and we can see that it gets unique attributes of its own, while still retaining Pulsar DNA. When compared to Pulsar P range, Pulsar N range and Pulsar NS range, this upcoming 125cc Pulsar looks quite unique and looks like a more modern 125cc Bajaj Pulsar.

Unique design compared to existing Pulsars

We compared it with Pulsar P design, Pulsar N design and Pulsar NS design to see just how unique it is. Sure, there are a few parts sharing with other Pulsars. For example, the new Pulsar gets same wheels as Pulsar P150 (R.I.P.) and braking hardware. So, no petal rotors. Even the fuel tank and tank shrouds look similar to Pulsar P150.

Rear tail lights and indicators along with rear tyre hugger look similar to Pulsar NS125. That said, there are many unique attributes with this new 125cc Bajaj Pulsar like flatter split seats, new tail section, new side body panels, new front mudguard, new RSU telescopic front forks with round reflector and beefy-looking suspension shrouds (covers) like a street fighter.

Exhaust setup looks almost identical to Pulsar N style bikes, but engine looks like it is gifted straight from Pulsar 125 (no prefix). Looking at the beefy suspension shrouds and single-piece handlebar, we reckon Bajaj is carving out a new street naked machine that will directly take on premium 125cc bikes.

A fitting answer to Raider 125 and Xtreme 125R, if you may. Thinking in this regard, this upcoming Pulsar might get a more modern digital instrument cluster that packs many modern features. Considering 125cc Pulsars are Bajaj’s best-sellers, it makes a lot of sense for the company to expand their 125cc portfolio to incorporate a much more modern and advanced bike. What could be the name, though? Pulsar NS125Z? Pulsar N125Z?

