New 125cc Twin Cylinder Motorcycle With Single Side Swingarm Debuts – 13.8 bhp, 10.9 Nm

With its 124.9 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine, the Morbidelli N125V has something truly unique for enthusiasts

The legendary Italian racing brand, Morbidelli has been acquired by China’s Keeway Group. It is operational as part of Keeway’s premium brand called MBP (Moto Bologna Passioni) and focuses primarily on European markets. The latest offering is the Morbidelli N125V, which is targeted at A1 and B196 license classes. Let’s check out the details.

Morbidelli N125V – Performance

Bikes in this segment are usually seen with single-cylinder engines. Morbidelli N125V is different, as it utilizes a 124.9 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine. This aligns with Keeway’s core philosophy of offering stylish, well-equipped products at accessible price points. Morbidelli N125V generates 13.8 hp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is designed to deliver smooth torque output and reduced vibrations.

Users can expect a refined riding experience, quite distinct from that of single-cylinder bikes. N125V has a top speed of 99 km/h. Other key features that are considered premium in this segment include traction control system (TCS), dual-channel ABS, USD forks, a steel trellis frame and an aluminium single-sided swingarm. Morbidelli N125V uses 17-inch sporty alloy wheels at both ends, wrapped in 110/70 tyres.

Braking setup comprises 300 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes. The bike has 41mm upside-down telescopic forks from KYB with 120 mm of travel and a monoshock unit at the rear with 34.5 mm of travel. The rear suspension has a continuously adjustable preload function. With a seat height of 795 mm, the bike seems suitable for a wide segment of users.

Ground clearance is 165 mm and the bike can carry 16 litres of fuel. The only concern one may have is the bike’s curb weight of 185 kg, which seems heavy for this segment. Bikes for A1 licence category are designed to be lightweight and optimized for power to weight ratio. However, with the V-twin engine and premium equipment, the additional weight is unavoidable.

Morbidelli N125V – Design and features

Morbidelli N125V has a compact, athletic build that will appeal to young riders. Key features include a sharp LED headlamp with integrated DRL, sculpted fuel tank, exposed steel trellis frame, sporty dual exhausts and split seats. The bike has all-LED lighting and utilizes stylish cast aluminium wheels in a glossy black finish. Buyers can choose from four colour options available with the bike.

Tech package includes a circular LCD dashboard that displays a range of information. The data is presented in a crisp, clear format, ensuring easy readability even in bright light conditions. Users can check the speedometer, odometer, tachometer, fuel gauge and gear indicator.

Morbidelli N125V is expected to be available at showrooms in Europe in May 2026. Italy and Spain could be among the first to get this bike. Prices are expected to be announced in the coming days or at the time of launch. Morbidelli N125V will take on rivals such as Yamaha MT-125, KTM 125 Duke, Aprilia Tuono 125, Honda CB125R and Husqvarna Svartpilen 125.









