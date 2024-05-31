New 2024 Honda CB200X Launched – Better Rival To Hero XPulse 200 4V?

Based on Honda Hornet 2.0, the Honda CB200X ADV motorcycle primarily rivals the Hero Xpulse 200 4V

Designed for versatility, Honda CB200X unlocks both city explorations and weekend adventures. It is among the most affordable entry-level ADV-style bikes in the country, while matching capabilities of Hornet 2.0. With new mechanical updates, Honda CB200X can ensure a better overall experience for users.

New 2024 Honda CB200X Launched

With the assist function, the hand fatigue associated with clutch pulls, is reduced significantly. This will be useful across longer journeys and the usual city environment of stop-and-go traffic. First-time bike users will also benefit from the assist function.

The slipper clutch comes into play in scenarios where aggressive downshifting is involved. Outcomes such as a wheel lock can be avoided with the slipper function. It is useful in situations such as entering a corner at high speed. In addition to enhancing stability and control and improving rider safety, a slipper clutch can also help achieve faster lap times in a track environment.

Honda CB200X – Key features

Apart from the addition of an assist and slipper clutch, there are no other major changes to Honda CB200X. The bike has an all-LED lighting setup that complements the bike’s sporty profile. Enhanced illumination helps improve safety aspects. Other key features include a raised and swaged handlebar, knuckle covers with LED winkers, a tall visor and split step-up seat.

CB200X’s keyhole is on its tank along with stylish alloy wheels, a rugged under-cowl, an upswept exhaust, an engine stop switch and a hazard switch. Tech kit includes a fully digital negative LCD display that shows a range of information. The screen is easily readable across both light and dark conditions. However, Honda CB200X does not have features such as Bluetooth.

This is now a common feature seen with many bikes. Touted as an adventurer/tourer machine, Honda CB200X could use turn-by-turn navigation too. It also does not have a USB charging port. It is possible that such essential tech features could be introduced in the next update cycle. Rival Hero Xpulse 200 4V has Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation.

Honda CB200X utilizes a diamond-type steel frame. It has golden USD telescopic forks at front and mono-shock rear suspension. Equipped with tough tread pattern tyres, the bike can perform exceptionally well across slippery and challenging terrain. Braking setup comprises 276 mm and 220 mm petal discs at front and rear, respectively. The bike has front ABS for enhanced braking.

Honda CB200X performance

Powering the new 2024 Honda CB200X is the same 184.4 cc engine that delivers 17 bhp and 15.9 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In comparison, Hero Xpulse 200 4V has a 199.6 cc engine generating 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm, also mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Talking about pricing, Honda CB200X starts at Rs 1.47 lakh. In comparison, Hero Xpulse 200 4V is offered at a starting price of Rs 1.46 lakh. It boils down to style or capability.