New 2024 KTM 250 Duke Launch Price Rs 2.41 Lakh – Updated Features

Despite all the added features, 2024 KTM 250 Duke continues to be powered by the same 249 cc engine with 29.5 bhp and 25 Nm of performance

Iconic sporty motorcycle manufacturer, KTM, has been sprucing up its lineup in India. After a few speculations and spy shots, KTM launched the updated 200 Duke in India for a starting price of Rs 2.05 lakh (Ex-sh). Now, the company has done something similar with 2024 KTM 250 Duke. Let’s take a look.

2024 KTM 250 Duke

The updated 250 Duke has been launched in India, rather silently, similar to the company’s strategy with 200 Duke. There has been a few features added with the new 2024 KTM 250 Duke to keep it competitive against rivals like Bajaj Dominar 250, among others.

Launch price for 2024 KTM 250 Duke is Rs 2.41 lakh (Ex-sh), which is a slight increment as opposed to the model it replaces. Price difference between new and old model is within a couple of thousand rupees and is determined by the added features this updated model brings to the table, as opposed to its predecessor.

Updated model brings improvement in features list and equipment, making it a better proposition than before. This could be a good thing to boost sales around the festive season, which seems to be the same strategy for the just launched 200 Duke as well.

Where features upgrade are concerned, updated 2024 KTM 250 Duke comes equipped with the same 5-inch colour TFT instrument screen as 390 Duke and recently, 200 Duke. This instrument screen. Company calls it bonded glass TFT dashboard and it supports Bluetooth connectivity with app support enabling music control and navigation.

This display replaces the less sophisticated LCD unit, which also supported navigation. With the addition of this TFT dashboard, KTM has provided a 4-way menu controls on left switchgear too. Apart from this, updated 250 Duke gets the same LED DRLs as larger 390 Duke, which increases its design appeal among buyers.

What else does it get?

Apart from these aforementioned updates, there doesn’t seem to be any other changes with this motorcycle. KTM has retained rest of its componentry as is. So, we still get all the goodies like USD telescopic front forks, off-set mono-shock suspension setup, 17-inch alloy wheels, fancy banana-shaped swingarm, underbelly exhaust and single disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, among others.

Powertrain is the same 248cc DOHC 4V single-cylinder liquid cooled engine as before, generating 29.5 bhp of peak power and 25 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slip and assist clutch.

