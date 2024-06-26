New 2025 Bajaj Dominar In The Works – What To Expect?

While the current model weighs 193 kg, new 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 might be significantly lighter owing to a new chassis

Bajaj Auto, one of India’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturers, has been revving the motorcycling community’s hearts for a very long time. The company’s new Pulsar NS400Z is a testament to Bajaj Auto incentivising older platforms to carve out affordable performance for the masses. So, a similar ethos is expected with next-gen Dominar platform. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-Gen Bajaj Dominar – What to expect?

Dominar brand was created by Bajaj Auto to cater to the power cruiser niche within mainstream motorcycle price brackets. The company was successful in getting the formula right and took on Royal Enfield’s 350cc cruiser portfolio. However, sales weren’t in company’s favour and RE 350s just sky-rocketed.

Fast forwarding to 2024, Bajaj is on the verge of taking the Dominar platform to a new level. We’re talking about a systematic upgrade with an all-new chassis and everything to establish it as a worthy flagship for Bajaj brand. Initial speculations suggest premium pricing and premium features.

With Pulsar NS400Z, Bajaj has brought the premium 350cc to 500cc segment to the masses with Rs 1.8 lakh (Ex-sh) price tag. Thus significantly undercutting rivals, while still packing most of the necessary features and equipment. However, despite packing more features and an identical engine, Pulsar NS400Z also undercuts Bajaj’s own Dominar 400.

As per a recent report, Bajaj Auto Exec Director, Rakesh Sharma, has divulged that a new Dominar is incoming and it will be kitted out to suit the ‘flagship’ tag. Because it is a flagship offering, Bajaj has creative freedom to experiment with new elements and excel at multiple attributes.

Because of this ethos, Dominar will be a premium product and ‘out of reach’ for many and that’s where Pulsar NS400Z fills in the blanks. The crosshair from Royal Enfield 350 lineup has been lifted and Dominar brand now aims for Power Cruiser genre or a Naked Tourer. Especially since the 2021 update comes equipped with many touring elements as standard.

What to expect?

We might see the same 373cc powertrain as current Dominar 400. This is not a bad thing as it packs quite a punch at 39.4 bhp of peak power and 35 Nm of peak torque. Engine is quite modern, even in 2024 standards, packing a 6-speed gearbox, DOHC 4V engine head, liquid cooling setup, triple spark plug and a slipper clutch.

Where features are concerned, we can expect many modern features we see in the premium segment. Features like TFT screen with Bluetooth, music controls, smartphone connectivity, navigation, USB charging socket, ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, riding modes, ABS modes and others. Both 250cc and 400cc engine classes are likely with the new 2025 Bajaj Dominar and the launch might happen in 2025.

