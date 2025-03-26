New 2025 Kia EV6 Launch Price Rs 65.9 Lakh – 663km Range, AWD

Kia India’s first ever electric vehicle, the EV6, has been updated to incorporate the company’s new design language. New 2025 Kia EV6 debuted in May 2024 and it was patented in India around June 2024. The company has now launched the newest iteration of EV6 in India for a price tag of Rs 65.9 lakh (Ex-sh).

New 2025 Kia EV6

Unlike the model it is replacing, 2025 Kia EV6 is only offered in one variant only. This is the GT Line AWD and is priced at Rs 65.9 lakh (Ex-sh). Kia is offering five colour options with this vehicle to cater to a wider audience. These include Snow-White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Wolf Grey, Runway Red and Yacht Blue Matte.

When compared to the model it is replacing, the latest iteration of EV6 carries a new design language, while still staying true to its original silhouette. We get new LED headlights at the front along with new shape for LED DRLs. Speaking of, these LED DRLs are now connected and the bumper has been revised for a sharper look.

19-inch Alloy wheels are new as well and follow a geometric pattern. Side profile has been carried over signifying its crossover SUV design appeal along with flush door handles. Rear tail lights are connected and the LED signature has a cool effect where it appears to be flowing into the side body creases, only to be be split by wheel arches. Rear spoiler and bumper now look sportier than before.

Premium experience

On the inside, we can see that Kia has overhauled the interior. Globally, Kia offers the same 2-spoke steering wheel seen on Syros on EV6’ base Air version. GT versions get a sportier three-spoke steering wheel. Dashboard is dominated by dual 12.3-inch screens and a swanky design for centre console which hasn’t changed all that much.

New 2025 Kia EV6 comes with Kia Connect 2.0 telematics suite for OTA updates and 34 ECU control. Kia is also bundling their new ADAS 2.0 with up to 27 advanced safety features as standard. There are 5 new autonomous safety features as well, showcasing its technological prowess.

Powering this vehicle is a larger 84 kWh battery pack as opposed to the 77.4 kWh battery it used to offer in India. This E-GMP platform promises 663 km of range on a single charge (ARAI MIDC Full) and compatibility with 350 kW fast charging promising 10% to 80% SOC in just 18 minutes. Because India is only getting the GT Line with AWD, we get peak performance of 325 PS and 605 Nm.

Statement from Kia India

Mr. Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, ” The new Kia EV6 is a true testament of our EV mobility advancement highlighting the design, comfort and technology. With the bigger battery pack, enhanced safety features and outstanding design, it will set a benchmark in the India’s premium EV market and take the EV6 legacy forward.

The new EV6 will meet the requirements of the evolving Indian customers who seek both performance and sustainability. It embodies Kia’s vision for the future of mobility and we are confident that the new EV6 will strengthen our brand presence and contribute significantly to India’s EV adoption journey”.