New 2025 KTM RC 200 Gets TFT Cluster, Improved Switchgear

Apart from the new TFT display, the 2025 KTM RC 200 will retain most of its core hardware, including the 199.5cc single-cylinder engine

Earlier this month, KTM had announced price hikes for RC 200, 250 Duke, RC 390 and 390 Duke. The RC 200 was also updated with a new Metallic Grey colour option and made compliant with the stricter OBD-2B emission norms. Further enhancing the value proposition, KTM has now added a new TFT colour display with RC 200. Let’s check out the details.

New 2025 KTM RC 200 TFT instrument cluster

The new 5-inch TFT colour display introduced with KTM RC 200 is similar to that of other KTM models such as 200 Duke. It replaces the existing LCD dash panel. The new TFT screen utilizes bonded glass, which is resistant to scratches. With its robust construction, the new TFT display is built to withstand the elements.

With Bluetooth pairing, users can access a wide range of connectivity features via the KTM app. Incoming calls can be accessed on the TFT display, along with music and navigation instructions. A new switch cube with 4-way menu switches allows users to easily access the various functions of the TFT colour display.

Along with its functional benefits, the new TFT display also enhances the bike’s premium feel. The vibrant colours of the TFT screen ensure easy visibility and clear differentiation between displayed data. Positioned at just the right angle, the new TFT screen ensures that riders can quickly access essential information without taking their eyes off the road for long. As the colours of the screen come alive, the overall experience becomes a lot livelier and engaging every time when one uses the bike.

Instrumentation of rival bikes

With the new 5-inch Bluetooth-supported TFT colour display, KTM RC 200 has improved capabilities against rivals. For context, the Yamaha R15 V4 is equipped with a fully digital monochrome LCD instrument screen. The premium R15M variant has a colour TFT display. With the Y-Connect App, users can access a wide range of connectivity features. Some key functions include fuel consumption tracker, last parking location and malfunction notification.

Another rival is Bajaj Pulsar RS200 that comes with a bonded glass LCD panel. Users can access calls and navigation functions. The recently updated Hero Karizma XMR has a colour TFT instrument cluster with 35+ features. Key highlights include turn-by-turn navigation, gear shift indicator, ambient light sensor, real-time mileage indicator and vehicle battery status.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 utilizes a monochrome LCD instrument cluster. With Bluetooth pairing via the Suzuki Ride Connect app, users can access features like over-speed warning, turn-by-turn navigation and phone battery level.

No other equipment upgrades

With the recent updates, 2025 KTM RC 200 is available at a starting price of Rs 2.54 lakh. The prices are the same for all three colour variants – Black, Blue and the recently launched Metallic Grey. The bike continues with the 199.5cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder DOHC engine that generates 25 PS and 19.2 Nm of torque. It has a 6-speed gearbox.