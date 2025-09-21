New 2025 Mahindra Bolero Spied Testing – Silver Jubilee Update Launch Soon

Mahindra first launched Bolero 25 years ago. However, Bolero has remained the same across these 25 years and has retained its iconic charm. Mahindra seems to be commemorating Bolero’s Silver Jubilee with a major upgrade for MY25. In that regard, 2025 Mahindra Bolero has been spied for the first time and here is everything we can deduce from these recent spy shots.

New 2025 Mahindra Bolero Spied

Bolero nameplate has been one of the most iconic and nostalgic ones in India. Introduced in the year 2000 as a replacement of Armada, Bolero has stood the test of time even though it has not had any major design overhauls. Same is the case with 2025 Mahindra Bolero as well, as suggested by these recent spy shots.

For the first time ever, 2025 Mahindra Bolero has been spied ahead of its official launch. Spy shots show a similar silhouette as current model. It still has the same fascia, grille design, bumper shape, glass area, protruding wheel arch claddings, exposed rain gutters, exposed door hinges, flip-up type door handles and the likes.

Length still appears like it is under sub 4m and is highly likely to continue enjoying the attractive B SUV tax slabs, which have been further reduced with GST 2.0 reforms. Spare wheel is still on its tailgate and has a similar design cover on it as the current model. Wheels still look like they are 15-inchers in diameter and get wheel covers on top. So, still steelies.

It has to be noted that Mahindra chose to camouflage this test mule completely even though there are hardly any immediately noticeable changes. One could expect new colours or finishes with 2025 Mahindra Bolero along with new graphics. Bumpers are likely to continue to be made of metal, which is one of Bolero’s strengths.

Completely overhauled interiors?

While exteriors do not show any immediate changes, interiors could be a completely different story. Sadly, these new spy shots do not reveal what changes Mahindra has done to 2025 Bolero’s interiors. One could expect an overhaul, considering Bolero (Classic) was the last remaining vehicle in Mahindra lineup to get “functional” interiors instead of feature-rich.

A touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, rear AC vents, 6 airbags as standard, front and rear armrest, cooled glovebox, USB ports in first and second rows and a TFT MID screen in instrumentation are probable features. 2025 Mahindra Bolero might continue with jump seat setup in third row too.

Powertrain is likely to be the same 1.5L mHawk 75 Turbo Diesel engine with around 75 bhp of peak power and 210 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual. One could expect mHawk 100 engine in Bolero (Classic) which does duties in Bolero Neo, which is also on the verge of a major upgrade and is spied testing ahead of launch. Will Mahindra launch both vehicles at the same time? Only time will tell.

