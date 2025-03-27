New 2026 Suzuki Burgman 125 Update Spied Ahead Of Launch

The 125cc scooter segment is a lucrative one offering a decent balance between volumes and profitability. From Suzuki Motorcycle India, we have Access 125, Avenis 125 and Burgman Street 125. The latter is a maxi-style 125cc scooter that is on the verge of getting an update. The first set of spy shots have been spotted recently. Let’s take a look.

2026 Suzuki Burgman 125 Spied

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently updated Avenis 125 and Burgman Street 125 and made them compatible with OBD2B emission standard compliant. Both Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX variants were updated and the company also introduced new colours. However, updates to Burgman don’t seem to stop there.

The company seems to be working on a new version of Burgman Street 125 with updated design. A facelift, if you may. The first set of spy shots of an updated Burgman 125 have surfaced on the internet. The maxi-style scooter is unmistakably Burgman 125 with its massive road presence.

With the updated Burgman Street, Suzuki seems to be refining the design quite a bit. We can see this scooter getting sleeker than it currently is, lending an athletic appeal, making it look less bulky. These spy shots show a revised rear section which looks a lot sportier with a sharp LED tail light signature.

Also, the exhaust has been revised and it now resembles to recently launched 2025 Suzuki Access 125. Wheel size could be 12-inches at both ends as suggested by these spy shots. Speaking of alloy wheels, they look similar in design to the current model and disc brake setup at the front looks identical too.

What to expect?

Overall silhouette of front fascia has been retained along with its front fly screen. Headlight design along with front apron might see revisions. Instrument cluster is likely to be retained as well, featuring a fully digital LCD cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn by turn navigation, among other features.

The new 2026 Suzuki Burgman 125 is likely to feature the same underpinnings and powertrain as the recently updated Access 125. This 124cc single cylinder air-cooled engine will develop around 8.5 bhp of peak power and 10 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT. There could be a slight hike in prices and the launch is likely to happen in the coming months. For context, current Burgman Street 125 starts from Rs 95,800 (Ex-sh).

