New Alto To Shed 100 Kgs – Targets 580 Kg Kerb Weight

While reducing 100 kgs from Alto will be a challenging task, it can work with the use of lightweight yet strong materials such as ultra and advanced high strength steel

Suzuki Alto, one of the popular Kei cars in Japan, has been in service since 1979. It is currently in its 9th generation. Reports indicate that the new, 10th-gen Alto is under development and it could be launched in 2026. One of the major improvements will be a significantly lightweight profile.

New Alto – More mileage, performance boost

Kei cars like the Suzuki Alto are known for their smaller dimensions and affordable pricing. These cars offer several advantages such as lower tax and insurance rates, fuel cost savings and easy parking. Talking about the Suzuki Alto, the existing model has a weight range of 680 kg to 760 kg depending on the variant. This itself is already quite lightweight, but Suzuki has plans to make further improvements. During its technology briefing conducted in 2024, Suzuki had stated that the new-gen Alto will undergo a major weight loss program.

With 100 kg reduced, the new-gen Alto will have a weight range of 580 to 660 kg. Interestingly, Alto has been even more lightweight in its earlier generations. For example, the 1st-gen model had variants with kerb weight in the range of 530 to 570 kg. The 2nd-gen Alto had a kerb weight in the range of 540 to 630 kg. Alto grew heavier in the following generations, for example, 720 kg to 810 kg weight of the 6th-gen model.

With advanced technology and lightweight, yet strong materials like ultra-high-strength steel, achieving a lightweight profile for Alto seems possible. New Alto will be using an advanced version of the Heartect platform. Along with the chassis, weight reduction could also be targeted across engine parts and wheels. Body panels and linked structures could be targeted for weight reduction. Suspension, braking and transmission systems could be upgraded to achieve a lightweight profile.

Benefits for consumers

With a lightweight Alto, users can experience a performance boost, as the power-to-weight ratio will go up significantly. Mileage is also expected to improve. With reduced fuel consumption, the new Alto will also be more environmentally friendly with fewer emissions. The existing, 9th-gen Suzuki Alto in Japan is available with petrol and mild-hybrid powertrain options. The 658cc naturally aspirated petrol engine generates 46 PS and 58 Nm of torque. It is mated to a CVT gearbox.

Alto mild-hybrid variant has a 657-cc inline 3-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 1.9 kW Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). This mild-hybrid setup generates 49 PS and 58 Nm of torque. It is paired with a CVT gearbox. Most fuel efficient is the Alto mild-hybrid 2WD model, offering 27.7 km/l. New Alto could improve the mileage numbers, taking it to more than 30 km/l. With the 10th-gen Alto, it is expected that Suzuki will switch over to a 48V Super Ene Charge system.

