New Ampere Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 60k – No License, Registration Required

Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand under Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML), has launched its latest scooter, the Ampere Reo 80, priced at just Rs 59,900. Focused on making electric mobility accessible to everyone, the Reo 80 embodies Ampere’s mission of ‘Har Gully Electric’, bringing smart, safe, and affordable commuting to India’s streets and neighbourhoods.

Making Electric Mobility Truly Accessible

Targeting first-time EV users, students, senior citizens, and everyday family riders, the Ampere Reo 80 is designed for hassle-free mobility – no license or registration required. Deliveries for the new scooter will commence across India from April 2025.

Ampere Reo 80 – Key Features

– Safe LFP Battery ensuring thermal protection and long life

– Coloured LCD Cluster for clear ride insights

– Front Disc Brake for enhanced braking control

– Keyless Start with a premium keyfob

– Dual-Tone Sporty Colours – Black, Red, Blue, and White

– Stylish Alloy Wheels adding a premium touch

– Range: 80 km on a single charge

– Top Speed: Sub-25 km/h (No license required)

Designed for Everyday India

With a starting price under Rs 60,000, Ampere Reo 80 is aimed at democratizing electric mobility in India. It’s ideal for short commutes, intra-city errands, and providing an economical, eco-friendly alternative to petrol scooters for millions of riders.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. K. Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director & CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility, says, “At Ampere, we are driven by the vision of enabling ‘Har Gully Electric’. With the launch of the all-new Ampere Reo 80, we are making electric mobility even more accessible and inclusive for our customers in India. This ensures that every rider, regardless of their budget or need, has a safe, reliable, and smart electric mobility option from Ampere.”

Growing Momentum for Ampere

Ampere continues to ride a wave of success. As per VAHAN data, Greaves Electric Mobility posted a 52% month-on-month sales growth in March 2025, crossing 6,000 units. This strong market response reinforces the brand’s growing trust and relevance in India’s booming EV market. With the launch of Reo 80, Ampere is all set to electrify even the smallest gullies of India — one affordable ride at a time.