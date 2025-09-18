Ampere Magnus Grand Launched with LFP Battery, Dual Frame Chassis, Upgraded Features

Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand under Greaves Electric Mobility, has introduced its latest family scooter, the Magnus Grand, priced at Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom). Positioned as an upgrade over the Magnus Neo, the new model is aimed at offering a balance of reliability, style, comfort, and enhanced safety for urban commuters and families.

LFP Battery with 5-Year Warranty

At the core of the Magnus Grand is a Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery, known for its durability and safety advantages over conventional lithium-ion packs. Ampere is offering a 5-year/75,000 km warranty, promising longer life and improved peace of mind for buyers. The LFP battery also addresses concerns of performance consistency in India’s diverse climate conditions.

The Magnus Grand comes with a refreshed design, including two new premium dual-tone colors – Matcha Green and Ocean Blue – along with gold-finish badging. Ampere has also focused on ergonomics and passenger comfort, with a strengthened grab rail, spacious seating, and a high payload capacity, making it suitable for family use and daily commuting.

New Features for Urban Commuters

– Refreshed digital display for better visibility

– Advanced braking technology for city riding confidence

– Dual frame chassis for improved durability and handling

– Spacious boot and family-focused seating layout

Vikas Singh, Managing Director of Greaves Electric Mobility, said: “The Magnus Grand represents a significant leap forward for Greaves by aiming to redefine urban mobility by combining technology with user-centric design; it highlights Ampere’s focus on real-world performance, safety, and design. Crafted to meet the evolving needs of families and commuters, this scooter aims to deliver a harmonious blend of practicality, durability, and style. With the Magnus Grand, we are empowering riders to raise their expectations, offering enhanced comfort, better safety, and convenience that transforms everyday journeys into truly confident and enjoyable experiences, backed by the reliability of our after-sales promise Ampere Care.”

With an introductory price of Rs 89,999, the Magnus Grand is positioned as an accessible EV in the mid-range electric scooter segment. It continues Ampere’s push to strengthen its presence in urban mobility, backed by Ampere Care – the company’s after-sales ecosystem covering warranty, servicing, and support.