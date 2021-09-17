New Aprilia Scooter Spied Testing – 2022 SR 125, 160 Launch Planned?

The nature of updates is unclear, but the updated SR 125 or SR 160 is expected to receive revised cosmetics and features

Aprilia, over the past few years, has carved out a niche space for itself in the Indian two-wheeler industry as a premium brand. While its presence may not be as prominent as some of the other brands in the market but it surely knows a lot about making attractive and fun-to-ride two-wheelers.

The Italian manufacturer might be looking to update some of the products in its portfolio in the coming future. A fully disguised prototype of what seemed like SR 125 or SR 160 was spotted recently in Pune. Images are credit to automotive enthusiast Priyam Chitransh, who shared the images on Rushlane Spylane Facebook Group. The test mule appears to be a mildly updated iteration of either one of the scooters.

The SR range of scooters hasn’t got any serious updates ever since they were launched a few years back. In a market like India where competition is cut-throat, regular updates to a product are a key for success and longevity. The forthcoming update is most likely to be cosmetic in nature and there might be a few feature upgrades as well.

Possible Updates

A closer look at the recent spy shots suggests that it is most likely to be an updated SR 125. The most obvious indication here being a single-piece grab rail as opposed to the split grab rails offered in SR 160. Only the rear quarter end of the scooter is visible and it doesn’t give out a lot. The updates will surely be of a very subtle nature as nothing specific can be comprehended from these images.

The most significant addition seems to be a new instrument console which is fully digital. It could come with a range of information on display from the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, distance to empty and more.

If Aprilia is generous, it could even offer connectivity technologies such as Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. The company might even offer fresh colour schemes with the scooter.

SR 125, SR 160 Specs

There are unlikely to be any mechanical changes. Powering SR 125 is a 124.49cc, single-cylinder engine that pushes out 9.4 bhp at 7250rpm and a peak torque of 9.9 Nm at 6,250rpm. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking hardware consists of a single 220mm disc brake upfront and a 140mm drum brake at the rear.

On the other hand, SR 160 is powered by a larger 160cc single-cylinder motor which cranks out 10.7bhp at 7600rpm and 11.6Nm at 6000rpm. It gets the same hardware configurations as its less powerful sibling. While SR 125 is priced between Rs 94,288 and Rs 96,811, SR 160 is currently available at a price of Rs 1.09 lakh – Rs 1.16 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).