New Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e Limited Edition Launch Price Rs 1.23 Lakh

While Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e gets sportier styling, its features and hardware specs are the same as the SR 175 hp-e

Earlier this year, Aprilia introduced the all-new SR 175 hp-e, which boasts the highest torque rating in its class. Further building on its success, Aprilia has now launched a MotoGP-inspired version of the SR 175 hp-e. The new limited-edition model goes on sale as the Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e. Bookings and test rides are open across India at authorized Aprilia outlets. Let’s get more details on this exclusive offering.

Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e – Styling and features

To ensure a dominating presence, Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e sports an all-black look in matte finish. What makes it special is the distinctive livery borrowed from the official 2025 RS-GP bikes participating in MotoGP. Another exciting detail is the race numbers of World Champion Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, the two Aprilia Racing factory MotoGP riders.

Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e has sporty graphics all across in bold red and purple shades. These are interspersed with various logo stickers of sponsors of Aprilia Racing. Aprilia lettering can be seen at the front and across the shoulder and side panels. Further enhancing the racing theme is a matte black grab bar and spoiler. Both wheels are blacked-out and the front wheel gets contrasting red rim stripes for a more dynamic look and feel.

For MotoGP and racing enthusiasts, the limited-edition Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e can be a true delight. Apart from the distinctive livery, most other features are the same as the standard SR 175 hp-e model. The scooter has a sharp front fascia, uniquely-shaped rear-view mirrors, upswept exhaust and split seat design.

Equipped with powerful LED headlamps, the scooter can effortlessly tackle nighttime riding needs. Indicators and tail lamps also have LED lights. In terms of practicality, the scooter comes with a compact underseat storage. The floorboard area can also have various practical applications.

Performance, specs

Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e borrows the engine from the standard SR 175 hp-e model. The new 174.7cc, air-cooled, 3-valve, single-cylinder hp-e engine generates 12.92 hp and 14.14 Nm of torque. It is paired with a CVT transmission. Torque output is higher in comparison to rival offerings such as Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160.

The scooter has a robust steel frame, integrated with telescopic front suspension and adjustable rear suspension. Both ends have 14-inch wheels, which enhance stability and ride quality. With the wheels wrapped in fat tyres, the scooter can tackle paved roads and rough patches with ease. Braking setup comprises a ventilated disc at the front and a drum unit at the rear. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Tech kit includes a colour TFT display, featuring an intuitive, easy-to-use UI. Users can choose from multiple layout options and personalize based on their requirements. With Bluetooth support, users can access calls, music and navigation via the Aprilia app. Ride data and linked analytics can be accessed to gain important insights about the user’s riding style.

Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e is available at a starting price of 1,22,521 (Ex-showroom, Maharashtra). This is already the GST-adjusted price, as per the reduced 18% GST rate applicable on bikes of up to 350cc displacement.